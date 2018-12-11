Verizon will write down $4.6 billion in value of Oath, the unit that combined AOL and Yahoo assets

caption Tim Armstrong stepped down as the CEO of Oath in October source Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Verizon expects to write down the value of its Oath business by $4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In an SEC filing on Tuesday, Verizon stated the expected writedown is the result of competitive pressures in the digital ad business and an integration between Yahoo and AOL that never achieved the benefits Verizon previously anticipated.

Oath’s goodwill balance, an accounting measure that reflects the intangible value of an acquisition, has been practically extinguished. It will be roughly $200 million after the writedown occurs (it was $4.8 billion before the writedown). Verizon paid about $9 billion to acquire the two companies.

“The new leadership at both Oath and Verizon completed a comprehensive five-year strategic planning review of Oath’s business prospects resulting in unfavorable adjustments to Oath’s financial projections,” Verizon stated in an 8-K filing.

The Oath business unit – a combination of technology and media assets gained through a 2015 AOL acquisition and 2017 Yahoo acquisition – has seen seismic changes in its roughly one year of existence.

Tim Armstrong stepped down as CEO of Oath in October. Armstrong had been at Verizon since it acquired AOL and helped shepherd the acquisition of Yahoo. In his place is former Oath president and COO Guru Gowrappan. The leadership in place at the company has been a revolving door of executives, with three CFO changes and other leadership positions left vacant.

The integration of AOL and Yahoo has never been on solid footing as a result of this high employee turnover, according to former Oath employees who spoke with Business Insider.

In the third quarter 2018, Oath reported revenue of $1.8 billion, down 6.9% from a year prior. Verizon said it expected revenue to be “flat in the near term” and that it won’t meet its previously stated goal of $10 billion in revenues by 2020.

In November, Vestberg reorganized the business that was split between wireless and wireline businesses and created three main business segments: Verizon Consumer Group, Verizon Business Group, and Verizon Media Group. The company announced 10,400 employees have accepted buyout packages and will leave the company in 2019.