Vermont is paying people up to $10,000 to move there and work from home

caption Vermont. source Sean Pavone/iStock

Starting on January 1, 2019, Vermont will pay people up to $10,000 provided they have moved to the state and work remotely for an out-of-state employer.

The grant is available for 100 new remote workers in the first three years of the program, and 20 additional workers annually for every year after.

The stipend will cover relocation expenses, coworking memberships, computers, internet, and other work-related expenses.

Those who apply for the grant can earn up to $5,000 in 2019, and will need to reapply for funding the following year to receive up to $5,000 in 2020.

The initiative is intended to persuade more people to move to Vermont, where the aging population is causing the tax base to shrink rapidly.

If you’re a remote worker, you’re in luck. Starting in January 2019, Vermont will pay people up to $10,000 to move to the state and work remotely for an out-of-state employer.

Vermont passed a law on May 30 to make this possible. The bill, signed by Vermont governor Phil Scott, has budgeted grants for nearly 100 new remote workers in the first three years of the program, and 20 additional workers annually for every year after.

These grants are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and are only available to new residents who relocate to Vermont on or after January 1, 2019. Those who apply for the grant can earn up to $5,000 in 2019, and will need to reapply for funding the following year to receive up to $5,000 in 2020.

Under the terms of the bill, a new remote worker is eligible for this grant if their expenses do not exceed $5,000 per year. The grant is intended to help remote workers cover the cost of computer software and hardware, broadband access or upgrade, membership in a coworking space, and other work-related expenses.

The initiative is intended to combat a major problem that the state of Vermont is facing

caption Stowe Mountain, Vermont. source Zoran_Photo/iStock

Vermont’s population of 625,000 people is aging faster than the rest of the US population. The rapidly shrinking tax base is leading to an economic crisis in the northeastern state, and as a result, Vermont is experimenting with innovative ways to attract new residents.

Aside from this remote worker initiative, Vermont has also launched a program called “Stay to Stay Weekends” that is aimed at persuading the state’s 13 million annual tourists to relocate there permanently. Through this program, people who visit Vermont during certain weekends from April to October have the opportunity to network with local employers, entrepreneurs, and realtors.

There are many compelling reasons to move to Vermont

caption A skier in Stowe, Vermont. source DonLand/iStock

The state is well-known for its stunning natural beauty, high-quality maple syrup, and low crime rates. Vermont is also home to some of the top ski resorts in the nation, and it was ranked as the best state for working moms. And for what it’s worth, the state recently legalized the possession and consumption of marijuana.

For remote workers, this could be an incredible opportunity to try living in another state for a change – and get paid to do so.

Learn more about the grant and how to apply on Vermont’s official state website.

