THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Veronica Mars’ 15 years later

caption Kristen Bell on “Veronica Mars” season one, episode one. source Warner Bros. Television

“Veronica Mars” premiered on TV in September 2004.

The show, about a teen detective played by Kristen Bell, lasted for three seasons and led to a fan-funded 2014 movie.

In July 2019, “Veronica Mars” got a fourth season that was made available on Hulu and saw the return of many characters from the original series.

“Veronica Mars” premiered on the now-defunct network WB in September 2004.

The series, centered on a teen detective played by Kristen Bell, developed a cult following and lasted for three seasons. Years later, a fan-funded “Veronica Mars” movie was also released after show creator Rob Thomas and Bell created a Kickstarter.

In July 2019, “Veronica Mars” returned with a fourth season on Hulu. It was comprised of eight episodes and saw the return of many characters.

Here’s what the cast has been up to in the years since the original show premiered.

Kristen Bell acted on stage before landing the role as the titular character on “Veronica Mars.”

caption Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars. source Warner Bros. Television

Veronica was a high school student at the start of the series and was a teen detective.

Bell’s career has taken off, and she currently stars on the hit series “The Good Place.”

The NBC comedy will return for its fourth and final season on Thursday, September 26.

Bell also starred on “Heroes,” “House of Lies,” and was the narrator for “Gossip Girl.” She broke out in movies after starring in “Forgetting Sarah Marshal” and voiced “Princess Anna” in “Frozen” and subsequent Disney projects.

She returned for the “Veronica Mars” movie and starred on season four of the show. Next, she’ll reprise her role as Anna for “Frozen 2,” which hits theaters on Friday, November 22. You can watch the latest trailer for the film here.

Teddy Dunn’s first and last major role was as Duncan Kane.

caption Teddy Dunn as Duncan Kane. source Warner Bros. Television

Duncan was Veronica’s ex-boyfriend, but he left on the second season.

Dunn was in a few other projects, including “Jumper,” but he has since left acting.

caption Teddy Dunn attends the premiere of “Jumper” in 2008. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Dunn was last in a movie called “A Good Funeral” in 2009. According to his LinkedIn profile, he’s now a law clerk at the US District Court of New Jersey and an associate at Walden Macht & Haran LLP in New York.

Jason Dohring was Logan Echolls.

caption Jason Dohring as Logan Echolls. source Warner Bros. Television

He was a bad boy and friend of Duncan’s who eventually dated Veronica.

Dohring reprised his role as Logan for season four of “Veronica Mars.”

caption Jason Dohring in July 2019. source Jim Spellman/Getty Images

His other recent roles include stints on “The Originals” and “iZombie” (which was also created by Rob Thomas). He also starred in the “Veronica Mars” movie.

Next, Dohring will star alongside Justin Theroux and Olivia Munn in a new drama film called “Violet.”

Percy Daggs III was Veronica’s best friend, Wallace.

caption Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars and Percy Daggs III as Wallace Fennel. source Warner Bros. Television

He was a basketball player.

He’s acted a bit on some TV shows and web series, in addition to appearing on season four of “Veronica Mars.”

He was in the “Veronica Mars” movie, on an episode of “iZombie,” and a web series called “The New Adventures of Peter and Wendy.”

Enrico Colantoni starred on “Just Shoot Me!” before playing Keith Mars, Veronica’s dad.

caption Enrico Colantoni as Keith Mars. source Warner Bros. Television

He was a private investigator with his own company called Mars Investigations.

Colantoni will star in the upcoming film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

caption Enrico Colantoni at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019. source Amy Sussman/SHJ2019/WireImage

He’ll play Bill Isler, the former president and CEO of The Fred Rogers Company. Colantoni also recently returned as Keith for season four of “Veronica Mars.”

He previously starred on “Flashpoint,” “Person of Interest,” and “Bad Blood.” In addition, the actor guest-starred on series like “iZombie,” “The Good Fight,” and “Madame Secretary.”

Ryan Hansen starred as Dick Casablancas, a school bully, and later frat boy.

caption Ryan Hansen as Dick Casablancas. source Warner Bros. Television

He was good friends with Logan.

Hansen has kept busy with a string of movies and TV shows over the years.

In addition to starring in the “Veronica Mars” movie and season four of the show, Hansen also got his own spin-off web series called “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.” Bell and Hansen are still close friends to this day.

Hansen has also been on “2 Broke Girls” and “Teachers.” He guest-starred on “The Mindy Project,” “Portlandia,” and “Santa Clarita Diet.”

You may have seen in him in movies like “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” “CHIPS,” “Bad Santa,” and “Dog Days.”

Francis Capra was Veronica’s friend Weevil, who sometimes helped her solve cases.

caption Francis Capra as Eli “Weevil” Navarro. source Warner Bros. Television

He was also the leader of a biker gang.

Capra has continued to act, appearing on shows like “iZombie” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

caption Francis Capra on season four of “Veronica Mars.” source Hulu

He also guest-starred on shows like “The Strain,” “Castle,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Bones,” and “Blue Bloods.”

Capra returned as Weevil for the “Veronica Mars” movie and the show’s fourth season.

Kyle Gallner played Dick’s younger brother Cassidy.

caption Kyle Gallner as Cassidy “Beaver” Casablancas. source Warner Bros. Television

He was on the show for two seasons.

Gallner has kept busy in Hollywood.

caption Kyle Gallner at the WGN America Winter TCA in 2017. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

He starred on “CSI: NY” and “Outsiders” and racked up some movies, including “Jennifer’s Body,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “Dear White People.” You may have seen him portray Bart Allen/Impulse on “Smallville,” too.

Like “Veronica Mars” alums Amanda Seyfriend and Tina Majorino, Gallner was also on the HBO series “Big Love.”

Tina Majorino was Veronica’s friend Cindy “Mac” Mackenzie.

caption Tina Majorino as Cindy “Mac” Mackenzie. source Warner Bros. Television

She was a computer expert.

Majorino most recently starred as Florence on the CBS series “Scorpion.”

caption Tina Majorino in November 2018. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The series lasted for four seasons and ended in 2018.

Aside from appearing as Mac in the “Veronica Mars” film, Majorino has starred on several TV shows over the years. This includes “The Deep End,” “Big Love,” “Napoleon Dynamite,” “True Blood,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Chris Lowell joined the series on the third season as Stosh “Piz” Piznarski, Wallace’s college roommate.

caption Chris Lowell on season three, episode one of “Veronica Mars.” source Warner Bros. Television

He hosted a radio show at Hearst College.

Lowell currently plays Bash on Netflix’s “GLOW.”

caption Chris Lowell in August 2019. source Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

The show will conclude with its upcoming fourth season.

After season three of “Veronica Mars” wrapped, Lowell went on to play Stuart Whitworth in the 2011 movie “The Help.” He also starred on “Private Practice” and reprised his role as Piz for the 2014 “Veronica Mars” movie.

Tessa Thompson joined the show on the second season as Jackie Cook, who dated Wallace.

caption Tessa Thompson as Jackie Cook. source Warner Bros. Television

She left at the end of the season.

Thompson’s career has soared since her brief stint on “Veronica Mars” and she’s now a Marvel star.

caption Tessa Thompson at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV

Her movie credits include “Dear White People,” “Selma,” “Creed,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” and “Sorry to Bother You.”

In 2019, she reprised her Marvel role as Valkyrie for “Avengers: Endgame” and starred alongside Chris Hemsworth in “Men in Black: International.”

Thompson will return as Valkryie in the upcoming “Thor” sequel called “Thor: Love and Thunder.” She’ll also voice Lady in the live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp,” which will be available on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

Michael Muhney played Don Lamb for three seasons.

caption Michael Muhney as Don Lamb. source Warner Bros. Television

He was the sheriff.

Muhney is best known now for starring on “The Young and the Restless.”

caption Michael Muhney on “The Good Doctor.” source ABC

He was also on a 2017 episode of “The Good Doctor.” In the past few years, Muhney has starred in movies like “Search Engines,” “The Track,” and “Act Your Age.”

Julie Gonzalo was on the third season as Mac’s college roommate.

caption Julie Gonzalo on season three of “Veronica Mars.” source Warner Bros. Television

She was Mac’s roommate.

Gonzalo reprised her role as Parker for the season four finale of “Veronica Mars.”

caption Julie Gonzalo in March 2019. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Gonzalo previously starred as Rebecca on the “Dallas” reboot. She has guest-starred on several well-known shows, like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Lucifer,” “CSI: Miami,” and “Castle.”

Krysten Ritter was on the second season of the show as Gia Goodman.

caption Krysten Ritter as Gia Goodman. source Warner Bros. Television

She transferred to the same high school as Veronica and her friends.

Ritter is known for her role as the titular character on Netflix’s “Jessica Jones.”

caption Krysten Ritter in May 2019. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Marvel show lasted for three seasons.

The actress also starred on “Gilmore Girls,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.” In addition, Ritter has appeared in movies like “Search Party” and “The Hero,” plus the “Veronica Mars” film.

Max Greenfield starred as a deputy named Leo D’Amato.

caption Max Greenfield on season one of “Veronica Mars.” source Warner Bros. Television

He briefly dated Veronica.

These days, Greenfield is recognized for his role as Schmidt on “New Girl.”

caption Max Greenfield in August 2019. source Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation

The hit show lasted for seven seasons on Fox.

In addition to reprising his role as Leo for season four of “Veronica Mars,” Greenfield stars alongside Cedric the Entertainer on a CBS sitcom called “The Neighborhood.” You may have also seen him on “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story,” and “Ugly Betty.”