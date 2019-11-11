Versace, Ferragamo, and Valentino are making watches that work as credit and transport cards – and you can use them worldwide from 2020

- Mastercard
Want the convenience of a smart watch but hate their rigid designs?
Good news – starting next year, upmarket fashion brands like Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and Valentino will offer analogue watches that double up as credit and public transport cards.
Business Insider got to see the watches at a preview during the Singapore Fintech Festival on Monday (Nov 11).
Here’s how they work:
Starting 2020, Timex Group will sell branded analogue watches that have tech capabilities.
The watchmaker supplies to luxury brands like Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Valentino. It also works with fashion brands Ted Baker, Nautica and Guess.
Timex will offer wearable tech versions of some of the brands’ top-selling designs on its site for about US$20 more (S$27, RM83).
At the preview, there were tech-enabled watches from Guess, Versace, and Saga.
The special watches contain a super-thin, bendable chip embedded in the strap, which wearers can link to a Mastercard or bus/train card.
The chips, developed by wearable tech firm Tappy Technologies, were invisible from the outside.
However, they did have a Mastercard or WiFi logo etched on the inside of the strap.
Tappy is looking to partner other payment providers in the future, including Visa, Amex, and UnionPay, CEO Wayne Leung told Business Insider.
By 2021, the chip will be able to store 8 cards, including loyalty cards from various brands. Users can toggle between them via a tiny button, Leung revealed.
Tappy is also expanding to tech-enabled rings, bracelets, sunglasses and keychains.
