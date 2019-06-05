Versace plans to open over 100 stores over the next few years as it doubles down on $2 billion revenue target

caption Versace is opening stores. source Getty/Miguel Medina

Versace announced its plans to open over 100 stores by 2022 at a recent investor day.

The luxury brand was bought was Michael Kors in September 2018 in a $2.12 billion deal. Michael Kors changed its name to Capril Holdings.

At the time of the acquisition, Michael Kors said it planned to double Versace’s revenues to $2 billion a year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Versace has big expansion plans.

During its investor day on Tuesday, executives at the company announced plans to open more than 100 new stores over the next three years.

“It’s very clear: The productivity in our stores is not what it should be,” Jonathan Akeroyd, Versace’s CEO said on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.

He continued: “We need to rapidly increase the productivity and this will really be the real driver to reach us to our $2 billion” revenue target.

The luxury brand was bought by Michael Kors in September 2018 in a $2.12 billion deal.

At the time, Michael Kors, now Capri Holdings, outlined its plan to more than double Versace’s revenue to $2 billion. In 2017, Versace posted revenue of 686 million euros, equivalent to around $772 million at today’s exchange rate.

Read more: Versace fans are terrified that a $2 billion deal with Michael Kors will ‘kill’ the fashion brand. Here’s what the companies say will actually change.

Capri wants to expand from the existing 188 Versace stores to about 300 by 2022, with new locations in each geographic region, Bloomberg wrote.

CEO Akeroyd all said that all of Versace’s 28 US stores will undergo a full refurbishment.