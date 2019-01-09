Tesla’s veteran senior director of engineering is out

source Tesla

A senior director of engineering at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory has left the company after six years.

His exit is the latest in a string of high-level departures from the company over the last year.

Charles Mwangi, a senior director of engineering at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory, is leaving the company for a stealth startup. He announced his departure over LinkedIn and called his experience at Tesla “one of the most enriching and fulfilling experiences” of his life.

“To my Tesla colleagues. It is amazing how much progress we’ve made. It has been a grueling journey, but definitely one worth making. I will continue cheering you on from the sidelines. Your success is truly the World’s success,” he wrote.

Mwangi worked at both Nissan and Toyota before joining Tesla in 2012. He earned the title of senior director of engineering in August 2018, and he was responsible for body manufacturing engineering, body equipment controls and maintenance engineering, stamping manufacturing and engineering, and Tesla Tool and Die.

Mwangi’s exit is latest in a string of high-level departures from the company since September. In December, Aaron Chew, Tesla’s investor-relations director, left the company, following Dan Kim, senior director of global sales, marketing, and delivery; Jeff Jones, head of global security; Antoin Abou-Haydar, senior director of production and quality; Gabrielle Toledano, head of human resources; Dave Morton, chief accountant; Sarah O’Brien, head of communications (her departure was announced in August, but her final day at the company was September 7, according to Bloomberg); Liam O’Connor, vice president of global supply management; Justin McAnear, vice president of worldwide finance and operations; and Phil Rothenberg, legal vice president.

Tesla had not yet responded to Business Insider’s request for comment at the time of this post’s publication.

