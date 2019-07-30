A veterinarian reveals the most common questions people ask about their pets

caption Vets get a lot of questions from concerned pet owners. source Rafi Letzter/Business Insider

Dr. Katy Nelson is resident veterinarian at Freshpet and an associate veterinarian at the Belle Haven Animal Medical Centre in Virginia.

She often gets asked about pets’ behavioral issues, potential allergies, and the reason for their bad breath.

Pet owners also often ask what to do if their pet is vomiting or having urinary issues.

Dr. Katy Nelson helps people do what’s best for their pets.

After eight years of working in veterinary emergency rooms, she now serves as the resident veterinarian at Freshpet and an associate veterinarian at the Belle Haven Animal Medical Centre in Virginia.

Here are some of the most common questions pet owners often ask her.

My pet is throwing up/has diarrhea. What’s going on?

caption It could have been something the pet ate. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The reason for a pet’s upset stomach depends on what kind of animal it is.

“A dog is much more likely to eat a sock or steal a turkey leg off the sidewalk during a walk than a cat is,” Nelson said.

Nelson urges pet owners to be honest with veterinarians about what an animal may have imbibed, especially with the increasing legality and popularity of marijuana and CBD.

“We’re not there to slap you on the wrist for feeding them bacon or for them getting into your edibles,” she said. “That’s not our job to judge. It’s our job to try and help your pet through it. So just coming in and owning it and being honest is going to be a lot easier for your veterinarian, for your pet, and probably in the end for your pocketbook as well.”

Does my pet have a food allergy?

caption Most pets don’t have food allergies. source James Ambler/Barcroft USA/Getty Images

If a pet seems itchier than usual or is chewing on their feet, scratching their underarms or face, or feeling like it has hot spots, people often assume a food allergy is to blame. While diet can be a component of a pet’s skin issues, an actual food allergy is unlikely.

“Only about 10% of pets have real food allergies,” Nelson said. “The other 90% of itchy, uncomfortable pets are typically some sort of inhaled allergen just like us, or a flea allergy.”

Why is my pet having urinary issues?

caption Sometimes a pet’s age is the cause. source iStock

Female dogs and cats often experience urinary issues as they age such as incontinence or crystals or stones in their urine.

“It could be as simple as a UTI. That’s usually an antibiotic and we’re okay,” Nelson said. “Or it could be more complicated with stone formation or crystal formation, where we need to change diets or sometimes even do surgery in order to remove bigger stones from the bladder. It can be really complicated, but by working with your veterinarian, you can definitely get to the bottom of it and help them through.”

What do I do about my pet’s behavioral issues?

caption Some pets need a little extra attention. source Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Sometimes behavioral issues like anxiety, aggression, hyperactivity, or going to the bathroom in the house or outside the litter box have a simple fix.

But behavior is often complicated, especially with creatures who can’t explain what they’re feeling or why they’re acting the way they are.

“Behavioral issues for people are huge problems and require psychologists and psychiatrists and all sorts of visits and modifications and maybe even medication,” she said. “But people come in and think ‘Can’t I just put a pinch collar on him and he’ll get better?’ or ‘Shouldn’t I just crate him and he’ll get better?’ That’s not necessarily going to be that simple of a fix. It’s going to be just as complicated for a pet.”

Why does my pet’s breath smell so bad?

caption Dental disease is very common in pets. source Alexander Shcherbak/TASS via Getty Images

The most likely explanation for a pet’s stinky breath is dental disease. By the age of three, 70% of cats and 80% of dogs have some form of dental disease.

Nelson recommends that pets receive regular preventative dental check-ups and teeth cleanings to avoid more serious issues in the future.

“My own dog at three had to have two teeth removed because he had a nasty abscess underneath his teeth,” she said. “I’m a veterinarian and I’m doing all the right things, but still, that can happen. You’re not a bad pet owner if that happens. You just need to be aware of the signs and have the check-ups and make sure you stay on top of that.”