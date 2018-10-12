Veterinarians saved a tarantula named Spidey that got trapped in duct tape and the internet is falling in love with him

caption Spidey the tarantula is safe and sound. source I Love Veterinary Medicine/Facebook

When Spidey the tarantula got into a spot of trouble with a piece of duct tape, veterinarians at Newark Veterinary Hospital in Ohio came to the rescue.

Spidey’s legs got tangled in a piece of duct tape, and his owner was worried that if they pulled the tape off, they would take some of his legs with it.

It was the first time the veterinarians at Newark Veterinary Hospital had treated a tarantula, but they had the right tool for the job: tape-remover spray.

After a few quick spritzes and gentle tugs, the tape came right off.

Veterinarian Jodi Houser submitted a video of the encounter to the Facebook page I Love Veterinary Medicine, where it has nearly 150,000 views.

People are falling in love with Spidey.

“LOOK HOW CUTE HE IS Poor little buddy got into a kerfuffle with some duct tape” one commenter wrote.

“Like a little, fuzzy, multi legged puppy,” another person commented.

Even those who aren’t usually the biggest spider fans agreed were glad that Spidey was okay.

“I’m scared of spiders but I think this is so great! And cute!” a commenter wrote.

Other unconventional pet owners also chimed in.

“That happened with my snake and I just rubbed olive oil around the taped area. Came off super easy with no damage!” one user commented.

Newark Veterinary Hospital did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

