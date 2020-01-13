Viceroy Chicago is a luxury hotel with high-end design, great city views, and surprisingly affordable rates in low season

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

From the impeccably restored brick and terracotta facade to interiors dripping with midcentury modern appeal, Viceroy Chicago places design front and center.

Situated in Chicago’s posh Gold Coast neighborhood, the hotel is located steps from Chicago’s top dining, nightlife, shopping, and is close to Lake Michigan.

Entry-level rooms start as low as $116 per night in low winter season. I spent the night in a Viceroy Deluxe King Lake View, which is a mid-tier offering and starts at $215. I loved the panoramic skyline views and oversized bathroom but found standard rooms to be a bigger value since they boast the same design and amenities, apart from the view.

Set on the site of the famed 1920’s Cedar Hotel, the Viceroy fits perfectly into Chicago’s tony Gold Coast neighborhood. From its completely restored brick and terracotta facade to the plethora of 1950s, midcentury modern touches inside, the 18-story building merges historic architecture with a design-forward, luxury-leaning approach.

This is the first Midwest property for Viceroy, a brand renowned for modern luxury, and was named the top hotel in Chicago in Travel + Leisure’s 2019 World’s Best Awards. The growing Viceroy Hotel Group has distinctive properties all over the world including Beverly Hills, San Francisco, and Los Cabos, Mexico.

With Chicago’s best shopping, restaurants, and lakefront beach activities only blocks away, it’s an ideal base for business travelers and cosmopolitan couples. While affordable deals are to be found in winter as low as $116 per night, the hotel does exude a high-end vibe that large groups and families may view as not exactly casual. Although, I have noticed parents with kids in tow in the summer due to its close proximity to the beach.

I spent the night in a Viceroy Deluxe King Lake View, which was comped for review purposes but starts at $215 in low season. It’s a great price for a luxury hotel but does jump to $455 in high summer season.

For something a bit more economical, both the standard Viceroy King and Viceroy Deluxe King start at $165 and $184, and rise to $395 and $425 in high season, respectively. They offer the same high-level rooms, with either a smaller bathtub or none at all.

Additionally, while the lake view was nice, it didn’t feel totally necessary as it’s just as easy to take a walk to Lake Michigan a few blocks away. I wouldn’t put too much emphasis on that upgrade as you’ll find just as much value in a cheaper room.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Viceroy Chicago.

The super modern check-in area features prominent art and design.

I’ve lived in Chicago for more than two decades now and the historic architecture around town never gets old. So I was admittedly thrilled to see that the original facade of this iconic building was preserved. It’s a gorgeous reminder of old Chicago and makes for a great first impression.

Walking into the four-story Viceroy lobby felt like entering a cavernous living room in someone’s home. Someone that owns a very expensive urban mansion, anyway.

My gaze immediately went to a striking mural of quotes from French novelist Marcel Proust, reproduced on the lobby’s 30-foot-wall, which was complemented by soaring ceilings and an enormous chandelier.

Despite the vast space, the lobby still felt cozy with a large fireplace and plush seating. A pattern of black and gold was prevalent, with splashes of dark teal.

Past the lobby was a more human-scaled room, with another toasty fireplace and two bronze registration desks. Behind them, a large cubist painting of a Venetian carnival by South American artist Badi was prominently featured.

Check-in was friendly and smooth. I was handed my keycards and found the elevators around a geometric metal wall.

My upgraded room came with incredible views, though the room itself is quite similar to more affordable options.

As I headed to the 11th floor to my Viceroy Deluxe King Lake View room, I noticed all rooms had raised-paneled doors, immediately setting a scene as if I were entering a home, rather than a hotel room.

Inside, I was immediately taken by the generously-appointed space, with nearly 400 square feet, starting with a hardwood floor foyer. Like the lobby, furnishings were trendy and it felt as if I was entering my own mid-century modern pied à terre. The only thing missing was Sinatra tunes. Though, I could have easily called them up on the TV’s Spotify app or played through my phone to the JBL speaker alarm clock radio.

Overall, my room was a showcase in design with Jetsons-like light fixtures, unique wood furniture, and a large, pillow-topped bed with a padded leather headboard and footboard and gold accents.

The standout feature of this room type, and what you’re really paying extra for, are the views. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the city and I could see the John Hancock Tower and other skyscrapers to the south, and a sliver of Lake Michigan a couple blocks to the east. While it is called a “lake view” room, it’s worth noting that the lake is still a few blocks away.

As an organized person, I particularly liked the valet and hooks by the front door where I could hang my coat and leave my room keys.

If you'd like to indulge with a tub, upgrade to a Viceroy Deluxe Lake View room or suite.

A Nespresso machine was tucked into the drawers of a large, wood hutch along with a drawer full of local and artisanal products, as well as a bath bomb since my upgraded room came with a large tub.

The bathroom was huge with a walk-in marble shower plus separate soaking tub, though, only upgraded rooms and suites come with a tub.

There was also a separate toilet room, plus full-sized, reusable bottles of luxury Natura Bissé body products and hair care from ROIL.

All lights were controlled by easy-to-understand push-buttons to set the right mood, though they do have a motion sensor, which unfortunately activated at night in the bathroom.

Turndown service in the evening is available upon request to draw the curtains, dim the lights and put out your slippers.

I loved the geometric gold and black wallpaper behind the bed, which contrasted nicely with plush teal drapes.

I did also tour the standard Viceroy King room, which features almost exactly the same design. It was a bit smaller at 337 square feet, and the bathroom lacked a soaking tub.

Ultimately, with approximately 60 less square feet, it’s a great value considering it has the same elegant look and feel as a higher tier room, for a far more accessible price point. Plus, if you ask for a higher floor with an east or south-facing view, you may still get a peek of the Chicago skyline.

Helmed by Michelin-starred chef Lee Wolen, Somerset serves creative American cuisine such as the inventive Smoked Beet Tartare.

I highly recommend lunch or dinner at the on-site restaurant, Somerset, which is part of the award-winning Boka Group and serves American fare in an impressive two-story space.

After dinner, the swanky 18th-floor rooftop lounge, Devereaux, is a great spot for cocktails, light bites, and city views. In summer, it’s the place to be with an outdoor patio and wading pool.

There’s also a decently-sized fitness center with a number of treadmills and elliptical trainers with city views. There is no on-site spa, though the concierge can help recommend a few spots if you’re in need of some zen.

The Gold Coast is known for designer fashion and high-end restaurants. For the latter, you won’t go wrong with stalwarts like Carmine’s, Tavern on Rush, and perennial favorite, Gibson’s Steakhouse. For something a bit more modern, Maple and Ash is a contemporary steakhouse with open-hearth cooking. Next door you’ll also find the famous Lou Malnati’s for Chicago pizza.

Just a short cab ride or 15-minute walk away is the Museum of Contemporary Art and also the John Hancock Center (now, uninterestingly called 875 North Michigan Avenue). Check out the 360 Chicago observation deck at 1,030 feet above street-level, and the Signature Room restaurant on the 95th floor for some pretty amazing views, available even from the restroom.

East of the hotel is massive Lake Michigan and sandy Oak Street Beach. It’s a great place for a morning run or afternoon of sunbathing with the towering metropolis as a backdrop.

Viceroy Chicago is ranked 16 out of 206 hotels in Chicago on Trip Advisor, with reviewers giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The hotel receives overwhelming praise for well-curated modern decor in both rooms and public spaces, as well as a central location that is close to great shopping, sightseeing, and Lake Michigan.

Negative feedback from other guests points to a compulsory “amenity fee” added to all hotel bills, which some previous visitors felt was not transparently presented or warranted”

Who stays here: Young professionals, business travelers, couples on a weekend escape, and some families who want to be close to the nearby lake and beach.

We like: The attention to art and design from the huge Proust mural to the cool, space-age lighting throughout the hotel.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The rooms are glam and comfortable, but perhaps upstaged by the delicious food from a Michelin starred chef and James Beard award-winning pastry chef at Somerset Restaurant. Seriously, try the beet tartare.

We think you should know: Every guest pays a non-optional $20 per night amenity fee, which covers things like Wi-Fi, bottled water, morning coffee and tea in the lobby, bikes for two hours, and car rides in a Tesla (within two miles of the hotel).

We’d do this differently next time: Return in summer to enjoy the rooftop plunge pool and swanky lounge scene.

The unique location of Viceroy Chicago – just two blocks from the beach, right around the corner from one of Chicago’s swankiest shopping and dining districts – makes it a perfect stay for business or pleasure.

Prominent art and design elevates the hotel from cookie-cutter to standout, with rooms that feel luxurious, but still accessible. Skyline views from upgraded rooms are a bonus, but with entry-level accommodations so well-appointed, even the cheapest room offers high value, especially in low season when prices start well under $150 per night.