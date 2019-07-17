Vice’s new head of creative for APAC is Drag Race Thailand contestant Genie Gurnani

Genie Gurnani will lead Vice’s creative teams in Australia, India, Korea, Japan, China and Indonesia. Vice

Digital publishing company Vice has appointed drag race queen Genie Gurnani as its head of creative for Asia-Pacific (APAC), the company said on Wednesday (July 17).

Gurnani will be based in Singapore and oversee the creative teams for both Vice and its creative agency Virtue in Australia, India, Korea, Japan, China and Indonesia.

A drag performer, Genie Gurnani was previously a contestant on reality programme Drag Race Thailand, the official Thai franchise of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The self-described “Queen of Vice” was formerly global creative director on the Unilever business at J. Walter Thompson.

In a statement, Gurnani said Vice was “a brand that lives for the audience and what’s happening in their world at this very moment”.

“As a performer, that mindset is what it takes to inspire a reaction in the people who are watching, whether that’s laughter, tears, anger, or even conversation about an important issue. I’m excited to be working with a team that thinks the same way about the work we do every day.”

