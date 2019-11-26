Victoria Beckham says her 17-year-old son, Romeo, asked her to dance to a Spice Girls song with him so he could gain more followers on TikTok

caption Victoria Beckham danced to “Spice Up Your Life” in a viral video with her son Romeo. source The Ellen Show/YouTube and TikTok/@romeob7

Victoria Beckham said her 17-year-old son, Romeo Beckham, used her popularity to increase his followers on social media.

“He came home the other day, and he said, ‘You know, Mom, I’ve just joined TikTok. Will you do a dance with me?'” Victoria recalled during an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday.

Victoria, who rose to fame as Posh Spice in the UK group the Spice Girls, continued: “And I was like, ‘Yeah, what should we dance to?’ He said the Spice Girls. And then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram, and he said, ‘That’ll get my numbers up.'”

The fashion designer, who has more than 27 million followers on Instagram, jokingly said Romeo “used me.”

“It was a lot of fun, but I have to say I think that Romeo definitely takes after his dad with his moves,” she added.

Romeo, the son of Victoria and David Beckham, recently joined the popular app and shared a viral video of him and his famous mom dancing to “Spice Up Your Life” from the group’s 1997 album, “Spiceworld.”

Romeo captioned the video “#spicegirls #poshmum.”

The video also appeared on Victoria’s Instagram Story. The post was captioned “Go watch our TikTok” and tagged Romeo’s TikTok username.

As of Tuesday, the video had amassed more than 178,000 likes on TikTok, where Romeo has more than 147,000 followers.

Watch the video from “Ellen” below (Victoria talks about Romeo at 3:50):