Victoria Beckham paid tribute her Spice Girls roots during her People’s Choice Awards speech — and fans are truly relieved

caption Victoria Beckham, formerly known as Posh Spice. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Beckham took a moment during her acceptance speech to pay tribute to the Spice Girls, who recently announced they would be going on tour without her.

“So many years ago I started with ‘girl power,’ and that message is still as strong as ever,” she said.

Victoria Beckham delighted Spice Girls fans everywhere when she mentioned the girl group onstage at the People’s Choice Awards.

Beckham received the show’s inaugural Fashion Icon Award at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California on Sunday. During her acceptance speech, Beckham paid tribute to her musical roots.

“So many years ago I started with ‘girl power,’ and that message is still as strong as ever,” she said, referencing the famous Spice Girls slogan. “I’ve always been surrounded by strong supportive women, and that’s as true now as it was back then.”

People’s Fashion Icon award winner, Victoria Beckham, quotes Spice Girls lyrics, throws up a peace sign and talks girl power: “To all the women who have ever been doubted or doubted themselves, this award is for all of us.” #PCAs⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/zGDdjm0kIC — Meghan Lorine (@EyeHateHeels) November 12, 2018

Beckham also threw up her iconic Posh Spice peace sign while referencing the lyrics from the song “Wannabe.”

“They told me at the table – they said you’ve come all the way from London, you’ve gotta get up there and give them what they want, what they really, really want,” she said.

Victoria Beckham, accepting the People’s Fashion Icon award, quotes Spice Girls lyrics, throws up a peace sign and talks of girl power: “To all the women who have ever been doubted or doubted themselves, this award is for all of us.” #PCAs pic.twitter.com/U8dD1U6Fio — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) November 12, 2018

Fans responded with glee and relief – particularly since the other four members recently announced that they would embark on a Spice Girls reunion tour without Beckham.

She may have even gestured toward her decision not to go on tour while apologizing for reading her acceptance speech off cards: “I hung up my microphone quite some time ago and I get a little scared when I go onstage and see a mic.”

victoria beckham just accepted the people’s choice fashion award and still made spice girls references. i love you — Katie O’Brien (@katieobeee) November 12, 2018

Victoria Beckham drooped the Spice Girls references AKA there ain’t no beef here — Tomás Antonio Mier (@Tomas_Mier) November 12, 2018

OMG VICTORIA BECKHAM. GIVING THEM SPICE GIRLS REFERENCES ???? — karla???? (@KarlyAguilar99) November 12, 2018

Watching Victoria Beckham accept her award and subtly use Spice Girl references is honestly the most iconic moment of 2018 — cass. (@cassehjo) November 12, 2018

“I’ve surrounded myself with strong woman. It’s about hard work,” Beckham said on the red carpet, as reported by HollywoodLife.

“If I can do it, it’s proof anybody can do it. I’m passionate about what I do. It’s about empowering women, making them feel like the best version of themselves.”

Watch Beckham’s acceptance speech below:

