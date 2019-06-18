Victoria Beckham wore the same $2,000 dress as Markle Markle, and it looked completely different

- source
- Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images, Europa Press Entertainment via Getty Images.
- The Duchess of Sussex, who was recently named the most influential royal style icon by a global search platform, has given us another reason to adore her wardrobe.
- Meghan Markle wore a Victoria Beckham dress to a Commonwealth Day service back in March, and now Beckham has given her stamp of approval by wearing the same design.
- Both women styled the look differently, however, with Markle pairing the dress with a blazer and matching hat, while Beckham opted for pink heels.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
When it comes to fashion, Meghan Markle rarely makes mistakes. After all, she was recently named the most influential royal style icon by a global search platform, surpassing Kate Middleton for the title.
Back in March, she wore a Victoria Beckham dress for a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The chain-link print and cream design retails at £1,668 ($2,089), and as you would expect, it was a big hit among royal fans.
- source
- Samir Hussein / Getty
The dress is making headlines once again this week, as Victoria Beckham herself wore it to the wedding of Real Madrid footballer Sergio Ramos.
Read more: Meghan Markle has overtaken Kate Middleton as the most influential royal style icon, according to a fashion search platform
While both women wore their hair in sleek buns, that was about the only similarity between the two looks. Markle styled her dress with a white blazer and matching hat, while Beckham showed off the high neckline of her own dress.
- source
- Europa Press Entertainment/ Europa Press via Getty Images.
Beckham also paired her outfit with sunglasses and bright pink heels, giving a more bold look to the design.
“Become a member of the chain-link gang with Victoria Beckham’s crepe dress,” reads the description online.
“Detailed with a scarf-effect collar, it has a blousy bodice cinched in at the waist to reveal a flowy midi-length hem. We recommend keeping styling simple, tossle your hair up in a bun to show off that open back.”
The dress is currently sold out online.