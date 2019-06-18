Victoria Beckham wore the same $2,000 dress as Markle Markle, and it looked completely different

caption Meghan Markle, left, and Victoria Beckham, right. source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images, Europa Press Entertainment via Getty Images.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was recently named the most influential royal style icon by a global search platform, has given us another reason to adore her wardrobe.

Meghan Markle wore a Victoria Beckham dress to a Commonwealth Day service back in March, and now Beckham has given her stamp of approval by wearing the same design.

Both women styled the look differently, however, with Markle pairing the dress with a blazer and matching hat, while Beckham opted for pink heels.

When it comes to fashion, Meghan Markle rarely makes mistakes. After all, she was recently named the most influential royal style icon by a global search platform, surpassing Kate Middleton for the title.

Back in March, she wore a Victoria Beckham dress for a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The chain-link print and cream design retails at £1,668 ($2,089), and as you would expect, it was a big hit among royal fans.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. source Samir Hussein / Getty

The dress is making headlines once again this week, as Victoria Beckham herself wore it to the wedding of Real Madrid footballer Sergio Ramos.

While both women wore their hair in sleek buns, that was about the only similarity between the two looks. Markle styled her dress with a white blazer and matching hat, while Beckham showed off the high neckline of her own dress.

caption David and Victoria Beckham attend the wedding of Real Madrid footballer Sergio Ramos. source Europa Press Entertainment/ Europa Press via Getty Images.

Beckham also paired her outfit with sunglasses and bright pink heels, giving a more bold look to the design.

“Become a member of the chain-link gang with Victoria Beckham’s crepe dress,” reads the description online.

“Detailed with a scarf-effect collar, it has a blousy bodice cinched in at the waist to reveal a flowy midi-length hem. We recommend keeping styling simple, tossle your hair up in a bun to show off that open back.”

The dress is currently sold out online.