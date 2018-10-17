Victoria and David Beckham just celebrated 19 years together — here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

caption The couple has been married for 19 years. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Designer and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham and soccer star David Beckham have been married for over 19 years and have four children.

As recently as September, Victoria addressed her marriage to David amid divorce rumors.

“We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,” she said. “Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

Here’s a complete timeline of Victoria and David Beckham’s relationship.

1997: Victoria and David met for the first time.

caption Victoria said it was love at first sight. source Mark Mainz/GettyImages

The two first crossed paths in the Manchester United players’ lounge in early 1997 when Victoria was famous as “Posh Spice” of the Spice Girls and David was on the brink of global stardom for his impressive soccer skills.

In 2016, Victoria told British Vogue, “And yes, love-at-first-sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.”

January 1998: The pair announced their engagement during a press conference.

caption They got engaged after one year. source Kevin Winter/Getty

Fireworks were clearly flying for the duo, as they became engaged about a year after they first met. The couple announced their engagement during a press conference in January 1998.

To date, David has reportedly gifted Victoria 14 different engagement rings, according to W Magazine, with the latest addition debuting at Paris Fashion Week the summer of 2018.

1999: Brooklyn Joseph Beckham arrived four months before the wedding.

caption Brooklyn Beckham was the first-born of the Beckhams. source Stu Forster/GettyImages

The pair soon became a family of three when they celebrated the birth of their first child and oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, on March 4, 1999.

Now 19, the eldest of the Beckham children studies photography at Parsons School of Design in New York, but, according to Teen Vogue, Beckham recently put his studies on hold to pursue a prestigious internship back in London.

1999: They tied the knot in Dublin that summer.

caption The two were married in Ireland. source victoriabeckham/Instagram

Later that year, the two sealed the deal on July 4 at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland. The wedding was so lavish, apparently Posh and Becks had their own thrones to sit on and Victoria wore a tiara, according to The Vow.

September 2002: The small family of three welcomed Romeo James Beckham.

caption Romeo James Beckham is a model. source Burberry/Youtube

Romeo James Beckham joined the family in September 2002 as the first of three siblings to Brooklyn. Following in his dad’s side gig footsteps, the 16-year-old debuted in his first-ever modeling campaign back in 2013 for Burberry at just 11-years-old and has been a staple in the brand’s campaigns ever since.

September 2005: Cruz David Beckham was born.

caption Cruz has released music. source Jason Merritt/Getty

Victoria and David’s youngest son Cruz was born September 2005 in Madrid, Spain and was given the middle name “David” as an homage to his father.

As the youngest of the three Beckham teenagers, Cruz has a penchant for the music world (much like his mother) and released his very first single two years ago, a catchy holiday tune titled “If Everyday Was Christmas.”

July 2007: The entire family packed up and moved to Los Angeles.

caption LA welcomed the Beckhams in 2007. source Frazer Harrison/Getty

In a major life change for one of Britain’s most famous clans, the entire family packed up and moved their entire lives over to Los Angeles from London after David signed on to play soccer with LA Galaxy.

According to Brooklyn Beckham in an interview with Captial FM last year, Tom Cruise threw David and the family a “Welcome to LA” party, which Beckham referred to as “huge.” The family stayed in the States for five years before crossing back over the pond.

2009: David and Victoria crossed professional paths for Giorgio Armani.

caption The campaign was a success. source GiorgioArmaniStore/Youtube

Back in 2009, Giorgio Armani enlisted Mrs. Beckham to join her husband in the brand’s spring/summer campaign, where they modeled underwear and lingerie.

January 2011: Victoria revealed her fourth baby bump at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

After confirming their fourth pregnancy to The Telegraph in January 2011, the couple was guests at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, where Victoria showed off her noticeable baby bump in a chic all-black outfit.

July 2011: The couple welcomed Harper Seven Beckham a week after their anniversary.

caption Victoria frequently posts pictures with her daughter. source victoriabeckham/Instagram

Victoria and David welcomed their first daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, on July 10, 2011, almost one week after their 12th anniversary. Harper is now 7 years old.

May 2013: The family left Los Angeles and moved back to England after David announced his retirement.

caption The family moved back home to London. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

David announced he would be retiring from soccer after 21 years in the field, according to the New York Times. That same year, the couple put their Los Angeles mansion up for sale and returned to London with the kids, where Victoria’s company is based.

July 2018: They celebrated their 19th anniversary.

caption The two have been married for 19 years. source Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The two celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on July 4 of this year, with each party posting a sentimental post on their Instagrams.

While Victoria went with a simple “I love you,” David emphasized just how much the two have changed in 20 years with the caption, “19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple ???? … Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You x”

2018: The couple appeared on the cover of British Vogue.

caption The entire family made the spread. source REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Victoria was the cover star on British Vogue for the second time around for its October issue, and in this edition, she shared the honor with her entire family. She posted both covers to her Instagram, as well as a behind-the-scenes video with the magazine’s editor in chief, Edward Enninful.

