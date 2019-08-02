A Silicon Valley stylist reveals which fashion labels her elite clientele are obsessed with

caption Equator Coffees’ hoodie. source Equator Coffees

Silicon Valley’s tech-elite have graduated from flip-flops and graphic T-shirts to high-end labels from Italy and beyond.

Victoria Hitchcock, a fashion lifestylist based in Silicon Valley, knows how to dress today’s techies.

Check out Hitchcock’s picks for clothing, shoes, and accessories that her tech clients are currently obsessed with.

“I’ve been called the hoodie exterminator,” Hitchcock joked. “I’m pretty much trying to exorcise them out of people’s closets now.”

Despite her distaste for hoodies, Hitchcock knows how to dress up those holdouts by pairing it with a sleek wool coat – and, she’s got a recommendation for a hyperlocal hoodie that’s currently sweeping the San Francisco Bay Area.

Hitchcock styles clients including tech entrepreneurs, CEOs, professors, scientists, philanthropists, and Silicon Valley techies from their 20s to 50s.

Brunello Cucinelli — Striped Poplin Dress ($1,497)

source Brunello Cucinelli

This Italian label has skyrocketed in popularity in Silicon Valley with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ stamp of approval. The striped shirt-dress looks like it’s composed of men’s tailored work shirts cut at the bias to form a flowing piece of womenswear.

>> You can purchase the dress here

Rag and Bone — Fit 3 Classic Chino Pants ($225)

source Rag and Bone

These cotton chinos have slant front pockets, double welt back pockets, and a grosgrain belt loop detail. Besides beige, they come in navy, grey, black, and army green.

>> You can purchase the Fit 3 Classic Chino Pants here

Y-3 — Laptop Sleeve ($80)

source Y-3

Y-3 is a collaboration with designer Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas. Hitchcock says the brand’s clientele is a cross section of athletes and tech-intellectuals, and the laptop case is particularly popular in Silicon Valley at the moment.

>> You can purchase the laptop sleeve here

Hoka One One — Gaviota Leather Sneaker ($160)

source Hoka One One

Based in Moreno Valley, California, Hoka One One makes sneakers and gear for hikers, trail runners, and more. Their Gaviota sneaker comes in a demitasse shade of leather, making it equally suited as a running shoe and as streetwear.

>> You can purchase the Gaviota here

Bode — Horizontal Ladder Stitch Shirt ($408)

This bowling shirt made from a 1920s French cotton has a boxy-fit. Each Bode piece is tailor-made in New York. According to Bode’s website, designer Emily Bode was the first female designer to show at New York Fashion Week: Men’s.

>> You can purchase the shirt here

Al’s Attire — Custom-made shoes (price varies)

Al’s Attire in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco makes custom shoes and clothing for the City by the Bay. Hitchcock sends upward of 35 clients there for custom-made shoes.

>> You can find Al’s Attire website here

The North Face — Recon Backpack ($99)

source The North Face

Hitchcock has seen Recon backpacks popping up all over Silicon Valley. The bag is sleek in asphalt grey with reflective accents.

>> You can purchase the Recon backpack here

Golden Goose — Superstar Leather Sneakers ($438)

Hitchcock says Italian shoe label Golden Goose is one of the hottest brands in Silicon Valley right now. She recommends the “Superstar” sneaker in off-white tones, greys, and creamy colors.

>> You can purchase the Superstar leather sneaker with “Let a Dream Fly” writing here

Jutta Neumann — Daiki Sandal ($330)

source Jutta Neumann

This classy update on the Silicon Valley flip-flop uniform is customizable from Jutta Neumann. You can chose the color of your sandal’s sole and leather, and whether you’d like a Birkenstock sole.

>> You can purchase the Daiki Sandal for women here and men here

Arc’teryx — Norvan SL Hoody ($299)

source Arc’teryx

This trail-running jacket is waterproof, windproof, and superlight – perfect for the climate of Silicon Valley, which can jump 20 degrees Fahrenheit from morning to late afternoon.

>> You can purchase the jacket here

Equator Coffees — Hoodie ($60)

source Equator Coffees

Equator Coffees has five cafe locations in the Bay Area, and it sells a soft, heather-grey hoodie with its red tiger logo on the back.

Hitchcock has noticed that lovers of Equator-Coffees are repping their favorite cafe all over the Bay Area in this hoodie.

>> You can purchase the Equator Coffees hoodie here