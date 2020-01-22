A stunning Victorian home built in 1891 just came on the market in San Francisco for $4.5 million

caption San Francisco Victorian on the market for $4.5 million. source Open Homes Photography

A 4,000 square foot home is on the market in San Francisco for $4.5 million.

It’s a Queen Anne-style Victorian and was built way back in 1891.

It has five bedrooms, including an in-law apartment that could be rented out or purchased separately.

Victorians are iconic to San Francisco, and now a great example is on the market.

This 1891 home in San Francisco’s Eureka Valley is in great shape despite it’s more than 100 years of age. New hardwood floors, plus updated bathrooms and kitchens brought the home into the 21st century, with charming historic details like stained glass and crown molding in place.

Photos show this light-filled home at 251-253 Collingwood Street has stunning views, and plenty of outdoor space, with a charming porch. The entire home is available for $4.5 million, with the option to purchase the main house and smaller apartment separately. The main home is on the market for $2.995 million, and the one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is on the market for $1.495 million. It might be hard for buyers to pass up the entire property, though.

The house is listed with Suzy Reilly at Compass.

Take a look inside this picturesque Victorian home.

The tri-level home was built in 1891.

caption San Francisco Victorian. source Open Homes Photography

Despite its age, the house is surprisingly well-maintained.

caption San Francisco Victorian porch. source Open Homes Photography

It’s a traditional Queen Anne-style Victorian, but with modern updates.

caption San Francisco Victorian sliding doors. source Open Homes Photography

The eat-in chef’s kitchen is modern but integrated into the historic feel of the home.

caption San Francisco Victorian eat-in kitchen. source Open Homes Photography

The main house also has a grand living room…

caption San Francisco Victorian kitchen and sitting area. source Open Homes Photography

…and formal dining room.

caption Dining room. source Open Homes Photography

The living room’s highlight is the marble fireplace.

caption Marble fireplace. source Open Homes Photography

Historic touches throughout nod to the home’s background, from stained glass windows to crown molding.

caption Living room. source Open Homes Photography

White oak flooring and 12-foot ceilings add to the space.

caption Hallway. source Open Homes Photography

In addition to the main living areas, this home also has an additional bedroom, with its own kitchen and bath.

caption Small apartment kitchen. source Open Homes Photography

The master suite has a fireplace and a balcony.

caption Master bedroom. source Open Homes Photography

The balcony is private with coverage from trees.

caption Balcony. source Open Homes Photography

The attached bathroom has a glass ceiling and a succulent garden.

caption Master bath. source Open Homes Photography

The bedroom, like most rooms in the house, has large windows that let in plenty of natural light, and access to some of the best views in the Bay Area.

caption Master suite. source Open Homes Photography

Other bedrooms in the 4,000-square foot home have similarly stunning views.

caption Second bedroom. source Open Homes Photography

The outdoor space is where the real charm of this property lies.

caption Front steps. source Open Homes Photography

The deck is connected to the main kitchen for seamless indoor and outdoor living.

caption Deck with views of San Francisco. source Open Homes Photography

The home is located in San Francisco’s Eureka Valley…

caption Backyard seating area. source Open Homes Photography

…which typically gets more sun and less wind than the rest of the city.

caption Backyard seating. source Open Homes Photography

Nice weather and comfortable furniture make the outdoor area especially inviting.

caption Porch and seating area. source Open Homes Photography

The house affords multiple views of downtown San Francisco.

caption Porch with views of downtown San Francisco. source Open Homes Photography

A small gazebo echoes the architecture of the main house.

caption Backyard gazebo. source Open Homes Photography

For $4.5 million, this historic property and cozy outdoor space could be yours.