All of the photos from behind the scenes at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

caption Alexina Graham, Barbara Palvin, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Mary Katrantzou, Alanna Arrington, Subah Koj, Willow Hand, Mayowa Nicholas, and Leomie Anderson source Getty

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret show took place in New York on November 8.

60 models walked the runway, all looking impeccably groomed.

This meant that there was a lot of getting ready to do.

The annual Victoria’s Secret show is glamorous, exciting – and controversial.

While some argue the parading of unbelievably taut, toned women in glamorous underwear sends a damaging message regarding body image, others believe we should be admiring the models for their impressive dedication to their physiques.

Whatever you think of the concept, however, most of us can’t deny a fascination with what goes into creating the spectacle, which is an annual highlight for many.

This year, the show took place in New York City on November 8, and it will be broadcast on December 2.

Some of the hottest names in the modelling world today took to the runway, including Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Winnie Harlow, Stella Maxwell, and Leomie Anderson.

Scroll through the below for a taste of all the secrets, sparkle and selfies from backstage.

Shanina Shaik was part of the glamorous cast of models.

The backstage area was a thoroughly pink affair.

Are you ready to see the hottest show in NYC tonight ???????????????? @victoriassecret Fashion Show is about to begin …. pic.twitter.com/fV9P4z7iPC — Shanina (@ShaninaMShaik) November 8, 2018

Winnie Harlow was one of the top names walking the runway.

Charlotte Tilbury was the official makeup sponsor of the show.

source Charlotte Tilbury

The look she’d designed was, appropriately, all about angelic beauty.

source Charlotte Tilbury

“It’s an angelic filter to enhance what nature naturally gave you and make you feel like a beautiful, celestial angel… A look that lights up the runway and casts a magic makeup spell on the world!” Tilbury said.

source Charlotte Tilbury

60 glamorous models walked the runway, which meant a lot of makeup was needed.

Kendall Jenner was spotted applying her own mascara.

1) @KendallJenner applies her own mascara, 2) she looks just like the rest of us while doing it #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/i3zpWyrkZ3 — The Kit (@TheKit) November 8, 2018

Hair stylist Anthony Turner was in charge of creating the famous Victoria’s Secret goddess-style curls for the show.

caption Stella Maxwell source Getty

Kris Jenner popped in.

caption Kris Jenner, Charlotte Tilbury and Kendall Jenner source Getty

It was all hands on deck getting everyone ready.

caption Frida Aasen source Getty

There was lots of pampering to be done.

caption Leomie Anderson source Getty

But there was plenty of time for selfies…

caption Lorena Rae source Getty

…and posing.

caption Alexina Graham, Barbara Palvin, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Mary Katrantzou, Alanna Arrington, Subah Koj, Willow Hand, Mayowa Nicholas, and Leomie Anderson source Getty

Rita Ora joined the models getting ready ahead of her performance.

caption Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Rita Ora, and Adriana Lima source Getty

Hair and makeup all done, it was soon time to slip out of the VS dressing gowns into something (likely) less comfortable.

caption Bella Hadid source Getty

Finishing touches made, it was time for the show to commence…

caption Barbara Fialho source Getty

Not before another quick selfie, of course.