37 photos that show how Victoria’s Secret Angels have changed over the years

caption The Victoria’s Secret Angels have changed over the years. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While it’s certainly an honor for a model to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, it’s an even bigger honor to become an official Angel.

The designs on the Victoria’s Secret runway have evolved from classic lingerie styles to more elaborate high-fashion concepts – and the Angels have changed quite a bit, too.

Huge stars like Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks have been a part of the Angel lineup in the past. This year also marked an end of an era as Adriana Lima ended her reign as the longest-running Angel in the show’s history.

While there are currently 12 Angels in the lineup, there has been a total of 37 Angels throughout the years. Here’s a look at the earliest Angels to the most recent.

Karen Mulder

Karen Mulder became an Angel in 1996 before leaving in 2000.

Helena Christensen

caption Helena Christensen at the 1997 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Helena Christensen had a rather short two-year run as an Angel starting in 1997.

Stephanie Seymour

caption Stephanie Seymour walking in the 1998 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Stephanie Seymour first hit the Victoria’s Secret runway in 1995, but didn’t become an Angel until two years later.

Tyra Banks

caption Tyra Banks at the 1998 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Tyra Banks has become one of the most famous Victoria’s Secret Angels, walking in the shows from 1996 until 2005.

Daniela Peštová

Daniela Peštová was an Angel from 1997 until her last walk in 2001.

Chandra North

caption Chandra North at the 1998 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Videofashion/YouTube

Chandra North joined Victoria’s Secret in 1997, with her Angel status coming the following year.

Inés Rivero

caption Inés Rivero at the 1998 VIctoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Inés Rivero joined the Angel ranks in 1998 and participated in her last show in 2001.

Laetitia Casta

Laetitia Casta achieved her Angel status in 1998 and left the show two years later.

Heidi Klum

caption Heidi Klum at the 1999 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Another super famous Angel, Klum got her start in 1999 before taking her last walk in 2009.

Gisele Bündchen

caption Gisele Bündchen at the 2000 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Getty Images

She’s now one of the highest-paid models in the world, but in 2000 Gisele Bündchen was just starting out as an Angel.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima got her Angel start in 2000 and walked her last show in 2018.

Alessandra Ambrosio

caption Alessandra Ambrosio walking in the 2005 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio started as an Angel in 2004 and walked her last show in 2017.

Selita Ebanks

caption Selita Ebanks at the 2005 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Selita Ebanks joined the ranks in 2005 and walked in the shows for five years.

Izabel Goulart

caption Izabel Goulart at the 2005 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Izabel Goulart was an Angel from 2005 to 2008, but continued to walk in shows until 2016.

Karolína Kurková

caption Karolína Kurková at the 2005 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Karolína Kurková first walked for Victoria’s Secret in 2000, but didn’t make her official Angel debut until 2005.

Miranda Kerr

caption Miranda Kerr in the 2007 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Hollywood, California. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr got her Angel title in 2007 and walked in a total of six shows before leaving in 2013.

Marisa Miller

caption Marisa Miller at the 2008 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Miami Beach, Florida. source Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Marisa Miller walked in three shows after becoming an Angel in 2007.

Doutzen Kroes

caption Doutzen Kroes in the 2008 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes first walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret in 2005, but didn’t become an Angel until three years later.

Behati Prinsloo

caption Behati Prinsloo at the 2009 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo joined the Angels in 2009 and is still with them in 2017. She had to miss this year’s show since she’s expecting her second child with singer Adam Levine.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

caption Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the 2010 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had a brief run as an Angel from 2010 to 2011, though she had walked in the shows since 2006.

Chanel Iman

caption Chanel Iman in the 2010 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Chanel Iman first walked for Victoria’s Secret in 2009 and became an Angel the following year.

Erin Heatherton

caption Erin Heatherton at the 2010 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Erin Heatherton was an Angel from 2010 to 2013.

Lily Aldridge

caption Lily Aldridge at the 2010 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge remains an Angel after joining in 2010.

Candice Swanepoel

caption Candice Swanepoel at the 2010 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel got her Angel wings in 2010 and is still a part of the lineup.

Lindsay Ellingson

caption Lindsay Ellingson at the 2011 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lindsay Ellingson had Angel status from 2011 until 2014.

Karlie Kloss

caption Karlie Kloss at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss started her run as an Angel in 2013, then left in 2015.

Kate Grigorieva

caption Kate Grigorieva at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kate Grigorieva had a brief run from 2015 to 2016.

Jac Jagaciak

caption Jac Jagaciak at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jac Jagaciak got her Angel start in 2015 before shortly leaving the following year.

Taylor Hill

caption Taylor Hill at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Hill first hit the runway as an Angel in 2015 and still holds the title in 2017.

Elsa Hosk

caption Elsa Hosk at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk is another present-day Angel that got her start back in 2015. She modeled the Fantasy Bra in 2018.

Martha Hunt

caption Martha Hunt at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Martha Hunt has walked in five shows for Victoria’s Secret and became an Angel in 2015.

Stella Maxwell

caption Stella Maxwell at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Awards in New York City. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell got her start with Victoria’s Secret in 2014 before becoming an Angel the following year.

Lais Ribeiro

caption Lais Ribeiro at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lais Ribeiro is still an Angel since debuting in 2015 – and this year she was selected to wear the coveted Fantasy Bra.

Sara Sampaio

caption Sara Sampaio at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio has walked in five shows since joining the Victoria’s Secret family in 2013, though she earned her Angel status in 2015.

Romee Strijd

caption Romee Strijd at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Romee Strijd is another current-day Angel who got her title back in 2015.

Jasmine Tookes

caption Jasmine Tookes walking in the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes has become one of the highest-paid models in the world since becoming an Angel in 2015.

Josephine Skriver

caption Josephine Skriver at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Josephine Skriver is the latest addition to the Angel family, joining the lineup in 2016.

