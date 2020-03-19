Victoria’s Secret shuts down its online store in an unprecedented move to curb the spread of coronavirus

caption Victoria’s Secret has temporarily closed its online store. source Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret posted an announcement on its website confirming that its online store will be closed until March 29.

Just days ago, the lingerie company said it is closing all of its retail locations in the US and Canada for the next week or so.

While dozens of retailers have announced temporary store closings, Victoria’s Secret’s move to close its online business could be a warning sign that no part of retail is safe.

Victoria’s Secret is closed for business until March 29.

The lingerie retailer posted an announcement on its website informing customers that it has temporarily closed its online business just days after it confirmed that it is closing all its retail locations in the US and Canada until March 29.

“With constant breaking news regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to temporarily close our online store through March 29. As with our previous announcement regarding store closures, we will be paying associates who are impacted by these actions,” the company said in an announcement on its site.

“We ask for your understanding during this time relative to orders you may have placed that have not yet been fulfilled. Our customer care team will be sending out update emails in the next few days regarding order status,” it added.

While dozens of retailers have closed store locations in the US over the past few days as the spread of the virus becomes a bigger concern, many have said they will temporarily shift focus to online sales.

But Victoria’s Secret’s decision to close its online business is a warning sign for other retailers that this area of their business may also be strongly impacted by the pandemic.