What it’s actually like to audition for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is airing on December 2.

The first VSFS was held in 1995 in New York City, and returns there this year.

Models from around the world vie for a chance to walk the famed runway, and it is not an easy road.

It’s that time of year again – it’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show season. Each year, Victoria’s Secret takes over a major city and creates a media storm surrounding its iconic runway. This year is no different, but with more social media coverage than ever, many are left wondering what the road to the big show actually looks like.

The brand started to tease the show way back in September, taking to Instagram to inform followers that the casting process had begun. The casting process was done over the course of a few days and had a callback session as well.

Many industry insiders also began uncovering which models were attending the callbacks, sparking speculation about which models would end up walking in the famed show.

Footage from inside the casting room reveals models typically perform runway walks in front of a panel of show producers. In previous years, angel hopefuls have worn a “uniform” of a black Victoria’s Secret bra and matching panties, and are given just a few minutes to prove they have what it takes.

In a video posted to the official Victoria’s Secret channel back in 2016, producers explain that not only models are required to have certain measurements and gorgeous hair, but also a definitive “it” factor. Producers see hundreds of models, and the deciding factor for who makes it into the show often comes down to the model’s ability to captivate a room.

Newcomers hoping to become the next Angel show off their personal style to paparazzi and fashion blogs through the street-style outfits they come in wearing. This year, the major trends were denim, black, and leopard.

After the casting process ends, models are “confirmed” for the show. Just one week after Victoria’s Secret posted that the casting process was complete, models began flooding Instagram with announcements of their confirmation.

Among the posts was supermodel Winnie Harlow. Her emotional post detailed the high stakes of the casting call and revealed how she had her driver circle the block to calm her nerves.

Another emotional post came from up-and-coming Australian model, Duckie Thot. Although Thot is well-known from campaigns with major brands such as Fenty Beauty and Yeezy, she says the VSFS is “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

This year, the show will air from New York City on December 2.

