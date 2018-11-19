What it’s actually like to audition for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

- source
- The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is airing on December 2.
- The first VSFS was held in 1995 in New York City, and returns there this year.
- Models from around the world vie for a chance to walk the famed runway, and it is not an easy road.
It’s that time of year again – it’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show season. Each year, Victoria’s Secret takes over a major city and creates a media storm surrounding its iconic runway. This year is no different, but with more social media coverage than ever, many are left wondering what the road to the big show actually looks like.
The brand started to tease the show way back in September, taking to Instagram to inform followers that the casting process had begun. The casting process was done over the course of a few days and had a callback session as well.
Many industry insiders also began uncovering which models were attending the callbacks, sparking speculation about which models would end up walking in the famed show.
Footage from inside the casting room reveals models typically perform runway walks in front of a panel of show producers. In previous years, angel hopefuls have worn a “uniform” of a black Victoria’s Secret bra and matching panties, and are given just a few minutes to prove they have what it takes.
In a video posted to the official Victoria’s Secret channel back in 2016, producers explain that not only models are required to have certain measurements and gorgeous hair, but also a definitive “it” factor. Producers see hundreds of models, and the deciding factor for who makes it into the show often comes down to the model’s ability to captivate a room.
Newcomers hoping to become the next Angel show off their personal style to paparazzi and fashion blogs through the street-style outfits they come in wearing. This year, the major trends were denim, black, and leopard.
After the casting process ends, models are “confirmed” for the show. Just one week after Victoria’s Secret posted that the casting process was complete, models began flooding Instagram with announcements of their confirmation.
View this post on Instagram
I am so excitedhappyproudemotional to announce that I am going to be in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!!!!! 10 years modeling and this has always been a dream of mine AND I DID IT. Keep grindin’ and being kind ????So much love to @luke_simone and @women360mgmt who put up with me being an emotional wreck. THANK YOU SO MUCH to @ed_razek, @johndavidpfeiffer, @monica.mitro and @10magazine for giving me this opportunity, I won’t let you down. ????❤️????❤️????❤️????❤️LESGOOOOOO #VSfashionshow
Among the posts was supermodel Winnie Harlow. Her emotional post detailed the high stakes of the casting call and revealed how she had her driver circle the block to calm her nerves.
View this post on Instagram
I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs – thank you lol) how hard I’ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home! We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET! Thank you to my agencies @firstaccessent @womenmanagementnyc @women_paris @thesquadmanagement my pr @remibrb my agent @mannyuk and mama bears #sarahstennett & @thelilmisse for having my back supporting and believing in me! I love you guys you’re FAMILY!! Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days. And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career. I’m so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA’S SECRET SHOW! Thank you Vogue for the exclusive interview ????????????????????
Another emotional post came from up-and-coming Australian model, Duckie Thot. Although Thot is well-known from campaigns with major brands such as Fenty Beauty and Yeezy, she says the VSFS is “the opportunity of a lifetime.”
This year, the show will air from New York City on December 2.
