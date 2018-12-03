Bella Hadid showed support for Halsey after the singer criticized the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

caption Bella Hadid took to Instagram to show her support for Halsey’s recent statement. source Andy Kopa/Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

Last month, L Brands’ (the parent company of Victoria’s Secret) chief marketing officer Ed Razek caused controversy when he commented on the fact that the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has never cast women with different body types or transgender models.

One of the performers in the show, Halsey, issued a statement on Sunday night as the show aired, criticizing Victoria’s Secret for its lack of inclusivity.

Bella Hadid, who has walked in the show for the past three years, showed her support for Halsey’s statement on Instagram.

As the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired on ABC, one of the show’s performers, Halsey, criticized the show for its “lack of inclusivity” in a statement to her Instagram page, particularly towards the LGBTQ+ community. Her statement came after Ed Razek, the chief marketing officer of L Brands (the parent company of Victoria’s Secret) made controversial comments to Vogue in November, in which he discussed why the brand has never cast women with different body types or transgender model to walk in the show.

Razek ignited controversy when he told the magazine: “Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is.”

Though his comments were made after the 2018 show was filmed and he later apologized, Halsey addressed her support for the LGBT+ community during Sunday night’s televised special, noting that she “simply can’t ignore” the comments.

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotype,” she wrote, adding that she had made a donation to the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) in support of LGBTQ+ youth.

Shortly thereafter, Bella Hadid, a model who has walked in the show for the past three years, shared Halsey’s post to her Instagram story, tagging her and including a heart emoji. Hadid is the first Victoria’s Secret model to address Halsey’s statement but did not reveal whether she would continue to support the brand or walk in future shows.

caption Bella Hadid posted a response to Halsey’s Instagram post on her Instagram story. source Bella Hadid/Instagram

Halsey then shared a behind-the-scenes shot on Instagram of herself with Hadid backstage as they posed for a selfie, captioning the photo, “Bella’s world and we’re all just living in it,” congratulating Hadid on walking in the show and adding, “you deserve it the most.”

According to Teen Vogue, Victoria’s Secret models Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, and Kendall Jenner responded to Razek’s remarks about transgender models on their Instagram stories last month, with Kloss and Aldridge writing, “Trans and GNC people are not a debate.” Jenner reportedly posted a photo of a pin that says “celebrate trans women” to her Instagram story.

INSIDER has reached out to Victoria’s Secret to comment on Halsey’s statement but has not immediately heard back.

