caption The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to New York City. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is always one of the most highly anticipated fashion events of the year.

This year’s show is less than a month away and the brand has been fairly tight-lipped about what to expect. However, what has been revealed suggests that this is going to be just as grand as previous shows.

Last year’s show was highly eventful, with model Ming Xi taking a graceful tumble while others like Kendall Jenner had to skip the runway altogether.

As the Victoria’s Secret Angels and models prepare to strut their wings down the runway once again, here’s everything you need to know about the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show so far.

The show will make it’s grand return to New York City on November 8.

caption Selena Gomez performed in 2015. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This is the first time the show has returned to New York City since 2015, after spending 2016 in Paris, France, and 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Though it takes place on November 8, the show won’t air until December 2 on ABC.

caption The show airs a few weeks later on ABC. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It airs at 10 p.m. EST and has been officially titled the “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special.” This is the first time ABC has aired the show since 2001, with CBS airing it in the years following.

Kendall Jenner is making her return after skipping last year’s show.

caption Kendall Jenner is walking the runway yet again. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shoe designer Brian Atwood appeared to accidentally let the news slip in an Instagram post, and the brand later confirmed the news on Instagram.

Jenner reportedly skipped last year’s show due to having a contract with lingerie brand La Perla.

Bella and Gigi Hadid will also be walking in this year’s show.

caption Bella and Gigi Hadid will be reunited. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gigi missed last year’s event, but Victoria’s Secret announced on Instagram that she’ll be joining her sister Bella on the catwalk this year.

Several models have been confirmed, including newcomers to the show Winnie Harlow and Duckie Thot.

caption Winnie Harlow is making her Victoria’s Secret debut. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Other newcomers include Mayowa Nicholas, a Nigerian model who was meant to make her debut in the show last year, but couldn’t travel to Shanghai after she was reportedly denied a visa.

Read more: Meet the 18 models who will be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time this year

Also among the newcomers is 22-year-old Kelsey Merritt, who will be the first Filipino woman to walk in the show.

caption Merritt has a degree in communications. source Splash News

The history-making model called being cast in the show a “dream come true” in an Instagram post.

There will also be plenty of familiar faces, including the return of Behati Prinsloo.

caption Prinsloo last walked the show in 2015. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She’ll be making her return alongside Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show veterans like Lais Ribeiro, Stella Maxwell, and Martha Hunt.

There will be plenty of musical guests, including Shawn Mendes and Halsey.

caption Shawn Mendes will be hitting the stage. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora, Kelsea Ballerini, The Struts, and The Chainsmokers are also scheduled to perform.

Designer Mary Katrantzou has been tapped to design a section of the show.

caption Mary Katrantzou is known for her bright designs. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Katrantzou is known for her colorful, vibrant prints and we can expect to see her signature style hit the Victoria’s Secret runway this year.

“Everything that Victoria’s Secret creates is about a woman feeling confident and empowered – and also having fun with what she is wearing,” Katrantzou said in a statement provided to Harper’s Bazaar. “This collaboration is going to be bold, fun and playful.”

This year’s makeup looks will come courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.

caption Tilbury is bringing her makeup to the runway. source John Sciulli/Getty Images

The beauty mogul revealed the news on Instagram, writing: “Darlings, I am beyond excited to officially announce that I will be doing the MAKEUP for the world-famous, iconic @victoriassecret Fashion Show 2018.”

