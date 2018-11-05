Victoria’s Secret unveils a $1 million bra made of 2,100 diamonds that model Elsa Hosk will wear in this year’s fashion show

caption Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk has been selected to wear the bra. source Jared Siskin/Getty Images

Since 1996, Victoria’s Secret has chosen one Angel every year to model a lavish bra in its annual runway show.

Monday morning, the brand announced online that Elsa Hosk will wear this year’s Fantasy Bra.

The Dream Angels bra is made of 2,100 Atelier Swarovski-created diamonds and features a balconette design with thin spaghetti straps.

A Swarovski crystal-studded bra inspired by the $1 million creation will be available for purchase from Victoria’s Secret starting November 29.

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will be filmed on Thursday, is set to air on December 2 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

Following tradition, Victoria's Secret has revealed this year's Fantasy Bra, two days before its annual fashion show will be filmed in New York City.

According to both posts, Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk will wear the $1 million design in Thursday's runway event, which will air on December 2 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

The 2018 Fantasy Bra is made of 2,100 Atelier Swarovski-created diamonds and features a balconette design with thin spaghetti straps. A Swarovski crystal-studded bra inspired by the $1 million creation will be available for purchase from Victoria’s Secret starting November 29.

The brand’s Fantasy Bra has been a staple of its annual runway show since 1996. That year, Claudia Schiffer was selected to wear the first iteration of the extravagant garment: a $1 million piece called the Million Dollar Miracle Bra.

Since then, one Victoria’s Secret Angel – models who have special contracts with the brand – has been chosen to wear the Fantasy Bra every year.

At $1 million, this year’s Dream Angels bra is far less expensive than some of the ornate designs that have graced the lingerie brand’s runway over the past two decades.

In 2001, for example, Heidi Klum wore a $12.5 million bra covered in pink sapphires known as the Heavenly Star Bra. To this day, it remains the most valuable bra in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

caption Klum wears the Heavenly Star bra in the 2001 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Scott Gries/Getty Images

