14 things about the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show you probably didn’t know

caption This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was filmed in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (VSFS) is airing on December 2.

Models will grace the catwalk in jaw-dropping lingerie looks paired with the brand’s iconic Angel wings.

Though the show has increased in popularity over the years, there are many things even dedicated fans might not know about its production.

Tyra, Heidi, Gisele, Candice, Alessandra – these are just a few of the now-iconic names to have graced the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Along with turning supermodels into household names, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has become the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season for fashion lovers.

Behind the glitz and glamour of it all, however, are a few secrets even the most loyal viewers might not know.

The show has a serious budget.

The 2016 VSFS that was held in Paris reportedly cost the brand a whopping $26.4 million to produce, according to the New York Post. This year’s show reportedly cost considerably less, weighing in at $12 million, according to Vogue. All those Swarovski crystals really do add up, I guess.

The first VSFS was held in New York City, and it returned again in 2018.

caption The show returned to New York in 2018. source Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show started off as a much smaller production. Held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, the 1995 show marked the start of a cultural phenomenon. The 1995 show featured supermodels Beverly Peele, Stephanie Seymour, and Frederique van der Wal.

This year’s models have a combined total of well over 250 million followers on Instagram.

caption Kendall Jenner has a large Instagram following. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It is clear that social media is a crucial aspect of fashion these days, with supermodels garnering millions of followers on their personal pages. Among the most followed models walking in this year’s show are Kendall Jenner (98.8 million), Gigi Hadid (44.6 million), Bella Hadid (21.1 million), and Candice Swanepoel (12.8 million).

If you aren’t invited, a ticket can reportedly cost you upwards of $18,000.

Many industry insiders are sent invitations to the annual event, including editors, photographers, and social influencers. If you aren’t one of the chosen ones, however, a ticket inside is going to cost you. It has been reported by the New York Post that a single ticket can cost $18,000.

There is an official makeup look for each year’s show.

caption Lameka Fox poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with her angelic makeup. source Dia Dipasupil/GettyImages

In a press release, famed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury announced she would be this year’s official partner for the VSFS, saying: “It is a dream come true to be doing Victoria Secret show make-up this year with my brand, on our 5th birthday, with the world’s most heavenly models that are a dream to work with! I will also be bringing back two gorgeous, limited-edition products that will be used on the Angels to create the official look.”

Angels have fought over who gets to wear which wings.

caption Lima said the models playfully fight over the biggest wings. source Dimitrios Kambouris /GettyImages

In an interview with BuzzFeed, VSFS legend Adriana Lima revealed Angels often fight over wings during fittings. She closely followed this up with the explanation that they are all extremely close, however.

The most expensive Fantasy Bra was worn by Gisele Bundchen.

caption The Red Hot Fantasy Bra is valued at $15 million. source Spencer Platt /GettyImages

The most expensive Fantasy Bra to ever grace the VSFS runway was back in 2005. At $15 million, Bündchen’s bra and coordinating panties was the most expensive lingerie set ever, earning a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, according to Teen Vogue.

The Angel wings can take up to 400 hours of labor.

caption Making Angel wings is no easy feat. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The VSFS’ celestial wings are designed and created in the months leading up to each year’s show. Artisan Marian Hose aka “Killer” revealed some of the more intricate pairs can take up to 400 hours of labor to create.

Angels are in hair and makeup well before the show.

caption It takes a lot of hands to get the models ready for the runway. source Dia Dipasupil/GettyImages

In the hours before the show, teams of hair and makeup artists get each model runway-ready. In fact, there are upwards of 36 makeup artists, 31 hairstylists, and 11 manicurists on hand backstage at any given time to get all the models ready to walk.

Alessandra Ambrosio wore one of the heaviest pairs of wings in history, while pregnant

caption The wings weighed 60 pounds. source Jamie McCarthy/GettyImages

In an interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Ambrosio revealed her 2011 jewel-encrusted wings weighed around 60 pounds. This is the heaviest pair of wings in VSFS history, and Ambrosio carried them while four months pregnant.

The Fantasy Bra was born in 1996.

caption Claudia Schiffer posted a throwback video of her wearing the bra on Instagram. source claudiaschiffer/Instagram

The first-ever Fantasy Bra was created in 1996, and worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer. It was then called the “The Million Dollar Miracle Bra” and was valued at $1 million. Since then, there has been at least one Fantasy Bra per show, with dual Fantasy Bras (“The Dream Angels”) hitting the runway in 2014.

The longest wings to ever grace the runway were worn by Joan Smalls.

caption She captioned the photo “So honored to wear the longest wings to EVER grace the @victoriassecret runway (PROBABLY second heaviest) ???? #arrozquecarnehay” source Joan Smalls/Instagram

One of the brand’s top Angels is Joan Smalls. She has been working with Victoria’s Secret since 2010 and wore the longest set of wings ever in 2016.

This year’s show is the most racially diverse in its history.

caption Kelsey Merrit is the first Filipino Victoria’s Secret model. source Kelsey Merritt/Instagram

Though the brand has faced criticism when it comes to diversity, it has stepped up its game in regard to racial diversity on the runway, though many believe it’s not enough. The 2018 show will feature the brand’s first Filipino model, as well as a record number of other women of color, according to the Independent.

In an emotional Instagram post, Filipino model Kelsey Merritt expressed her gratitude for the brand, saying “WE DID IT PHILIPPINES!!!!!! ???????????????????????? What an honor it is to be the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018!!! Ahhhhhh I can’t believe this!! Thank you soooo much @johndavidpfeiffer, @monica.mitro, @10magazine, and @ed_razek for making my dream come true!! ❤️❤️”

The show is filmed twice.

caption The show is filmed twice to ensure viewers see the best angles from the show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Because the show is optimized for television, the models and performers do the entire thing through twice. The film crew switches their angles, and the footage is edited together for the best possible end product.

This year’s show will be aired on December 2.

