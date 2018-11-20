19 iconic moments from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over the years

caption This year’s show will air on December 2 on ABC. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Many iconic moments have occured throughout the years during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Models like Tyra Banks and Cara Delevingne have been remembered for their dancing skills on the runway.

Maria Borges made Victoria’s Secret history as the first model to wear her natural hairstyle in the show in 2015.

Others have risked injury onstage, like Ariana Grande who was accidentally hit by model Elsa Hosk’s Angel wings during her performance in 2014.

Multiple former couples have expressed their affections on the runway, including Anne Vyalitsyna and Adam Levine, and Heidi Klum and Seal.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has come a long way since its inception in 1995.

The runway has evolved into a bold stage with modern technology, a long list of fan-favorite musicians have performed during the event, and each year, the coveted Angel wings are bigger and bolder.

Over the years, a number of memorable things have happened during the show. Past runways have seen everything from unforgettable dance numbers to performance mishaps, and the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show probably be any different.

To hold you over until the show airs on December 2, here’s a look back at some of the most iconic moments from past Victoria’s Secret runways.

During the 2002 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Tyra Banks performed a memorable Flamenco dance.

caption She wore a black lingerie set and matching train. source Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

Banks snagged her lingerie train as she stepped onto the stage, though the mishap appears to have been edited out of the television broadcast. Regardless, Banks continued her dance routine and shimmied down the runway without missing a step.

In 2002, model Gisele Bündchen was chased down the runway by anti-fur protesters.

caption The protesters were quickly rushed off the stage. source Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

Four members of PETA (the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) rushed the stage holding signs that read “Gisele: Fur Scum.” They were protesting Bündchen’s contract with the fur brand Blackglama.

At the time, Bündchen defended her contract and told CNN that she was simply doing her job.

“I’m the biggest animal lover in the world,” Bündchen said. “I was just doing my job. I’m a model. I don’t even wear fur. They just want attention.”

Bündchen appears to have since changed her mind, and told Vogue in 2018 that the experience opened her eyes to animal cruelty in the fashion industry.

In 2004, Victoria’s Secret shocked viewers by canceling the annual fashion show.

caption Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum were among the Angels who went on tour. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

It’s still debated as to why Victoria’s Secret cancelled its 2004 fashion show, but media outlets have reported that networks were skeptical to air any degree of nudity following Janet Jackson’s Superbowl performance.

In an interview with CNN, Ed Razek, the Chief Marketing Officer of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company L Brands, said that the cancellation had nothing to do with Janet Jackson.

“Some are saying that the show is not running because of the Super Bowl incident, but that’s not really the case,” Razek said. “Clearly, we could’ve gotten the show on air if we wanted to. It’s fashion, and we can’t always use the same way to promote the brand.”

Instead of a fashion show, Victoria’s Secret took the Angels on a tour across the country, including stops in New York, Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

In 2005, Naomi Campbell made a surprise appearance on the runway.

caption One of her runway looks included a bedazzled trumpet. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Campbell is arguably one of the most famous models to ever walk the Victoria’s Secret runway, but she was never named an Angel. She also didn’t walk in a consecutive number of shows.

Campbell first walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 1996 and continued to do so up until 1998. She eventually returned for the 2002 and 2003 shows, but then left the brand once again.

In 2005, Campbell shocked audiences when she returned to the runway for a surprise appearance, but it turned out to be her final show with the brand.

Tyra Banks looked like a champion as she walked in her final Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2005.

caption Banks walked in 10 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows throughout her career. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Banks was a model before working for Victoria’s Secret, but it was her 10-year career with the lingerie brand that pushed her to stardom.

She completed her final runway show with the company in 2005, during which she walked the runway draped in medals and a long fringe cape. She also carried a “V” baton to signify the Victoria’s Secret brand.

Banks has since spoken out about her time working for Victoria’s Secret, and said that she almost lost her job with the brand because hairdressers didn’t know how to work with her hair.

2005 turned out to be a memorable year for many reasons, including Heidi Klum’s light-up lingerie.

caption Klum’s look was completed with a classic set of Angel wings. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Even in recent years, no lingerie look has lit up the runway quite like Klum’s did in 2005. The two-piece set, matched with a giant pair of Angel wings, brightened the stage and created one of the show’s most memorable moments.

It was made even more iconic considering that Klum walked the runway while her then-husband Seal performed. Klum blew Seal a kiss, which was then returned by the musician.

The moment has since inspired other couples to interact on the runway.

Heidi Klum shocked audiences once again when she showed off her singing skills during the 2007 fashion show.

caption Klum and Seal divorced in 2014. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Two years after their first joint runway performance, Klum and Seal returned to the 2007 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. But this time around, Klum did more than just walk the runway. Instead, she sang a song with her now ex-husband.

Viewers were impressed by Klum’s vocal skills, but were also shocked by the kiss that the couple shared at the end of their performance.

After a seven-year hiatus, the Spice Girls made their comeback performance during the 2007 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

caption The Spice Girls performed two songs at the annual fashion show. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Their comeback performance was one of the final public performances from the group that included Victoria Beckham.

The Spice Girls disbanded shortly after their Victoria’s Secret performance, reunited for an appearance at the 2012 Olympics, and then disbanded once again shortly thereafter. In 2018, the Spice Girls announced a world tour without Beckham, who has since dedicated her career entirely to her fashion line.

Adam Levine made a bold move during the 2011 fashion show.

caption The two broke up in 2012. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Maroon 5 performed during the 2011 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which allowed lead singer Adam Levine to walk down the runway with his then-girlfriend Anne Vyalitsyna. And they just might have learned a thing or two from Seal and Heidi Klum’s 2007 appearance.

The two strutted down the catwalk holding hands before Vyalitsyna let go, walking the rest of the runway on her own. As she posed at the end of the stage, Levine ran up to her and planted a quick kiss on her cheek, pleasantly surprising the model.

Cara Delevingne’s dance moves during the 2013 fashion show were so popular that they went viral.

caption Delevingne’s black and yellow ensemble was one of her most famous runway looks. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After every Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the full cast of models walk down the runway to participate in the show’s finale. In 2013, Delevingne took things one step further and let out a few dance moves during her walk, flailing her arms in the air while donning yellow rubber gloves.

Fans loved it so much that they tweeted about it and turned the scene into a GIF, which is still often used as a meme on social media.

In 2014, model Elsa Hosk almost knocked Ariana Grande over with her Angel wings, and the photos went viral.

caption Ariana Grande walked the runway alongside Angel Elsa Hosk. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is pre-taped and edited, so the moment never aired on television. But photographers captured images of Grande’s reaction when she collided with the wing, which quickly went viral.

Shortly after filming the show, Grande tweeted about the incident and called it “awesome.”

Victoria’s Secret changed tradition in 2014 when it unveiled two Fantasy Bras instead of one.

caption Adriana Lima (center) and Alessandra Ambrosio (right) were chosen to wear matching fantasy bras. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The first-ever Fantasy Bra was unveiled in 1996, and the look has remained a staple in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show ever since. Generally, one model is selected to wear the bra, which typically costs over $1 million.

Read more: Here’s how the Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra has changed through the years

In 2014, however, both Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio were chosen to wear matching fantasy bras, which were said to cost $2 million each.

Taylor Swift showed off her squad when she walked alongside Karlie Kloss in 2014.

caption Kloss and Swift no longer appear to be as close as they were in 2014. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Typically, during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, models strut the catwalk alone or, occasionally, next to their musical boyfriends.

But in 2014, Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift changed everything when they stepped out holding hands, proving that there’s room for best friends on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Fans on Twitter went wild over the performance, and some even began tweeting the hashtag #Kaylor.

In 2015, Victoria’s Secret made history when Maria Borges became the first model in the brand’s history to wear her natural hairstyle on stage.

caption Maria Borges was the first Victoria’s Secret model to wear her natural hair on stage. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In an interview with Vogue from November 2018, Victoria’s Secret executive Monica Mitro said that the brand’s runways “have been culturally diverse for a long time,” and cited the 2015 fashion show, during which model Maria Borges became the first brand model to wear her natural hair during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Read more: Victoria’s Secret says its ‘runways have been culturally diverse for a long time,’ but it has been accused of cultural appropriation over and over again

“I think we were one of the first to tell women to wear their natural hair, and that was a huge headline [two] years ago,” Mitro said. “That’s one thing we’ve been really proud of about the show; it’s not just women who are hangers carrying clothing. They have personalities, and we care about who they are and what they have to say.”

In 2016, Bella Hadid walked the runway next to The Weeknd, the same month they had reportedly broken up.

caption The two appeared friendly towards each other on the runway. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After the show aired, Twitter users immediately praised Hadid for walking confidently next to her ex-boyfriend, a situation that would be extremely awkward for most.

But the two actually seemed to be in good spirits, as Hadid smiled when The Weeknd sang directly to her. After the show, Hadid even thanked her ex in an Instagram caption.

Read more: Bella Hadid wore what looked like denim pajamas in broad daylight for a walk with The Weeknd

Despite taking a tumble on the 2017 runway, model Ming Xi kept her cool and finished her walk.

caption Victoria’s Secret aired both Xi falling and crying backstage. source Aly Song/Reuters

Victoria’s Secret models spend weeks walking in their show shoes to practice for the runway, but sometimes tripping is inevitable.

When Ming Xi walked during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the model got caught up in her train and fell. Rather than letting her tumble distract her, the model smiled throughout her fall and got back up to finish her performance.

Read more: 30 times models fell while walking down the runway

Viewers were shocked to see that Xi’s fall was not edited out of the televised event. Instead, Victoria’s Secret aired both Xi falling and her crying backstage.

The model later took to social media to apologize to her fans, saying that she was “sorry to let everyone down,” especially since “the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother’s and my people’s eyes.”

Fans loved how Dylan Sprouse cheered on his girlfriend, Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin, as she walked down the 2018 runway.

caption Palvin and Sprouse began dating in 2018. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

While backstage at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Palvin told People that Sprouse would be “bringing Shake Shack burgers” to celebrate after the show.

Not only did he carry a bag of burgers throughout the show, but Sprouse also followed through on his promise that he would be in the audience “cheering her on very loudly, annoying her, embarrassing her,” as he told E! News. A fan account then captured Sprouse’s reaction to seeing Palvin walk the runway, which Twitter users gushed over.

In 2018, Winnie Harlow became the first model with vitiligo to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway.

caption Winnie Harlow walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Canadian model Winnie Harlow achieved one of her dreams when it was announced that she would walk the show’s runway this year for the first time. The 24-year-old was awarded the Breakthrough Model of the Year at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards in September.

Harlow, who has vitiligo, a rare skin condition, told Vogue she wanted “to shatter pre-existing beauty standards” at the Victoria’s Secret show.

“Representation is so important, and I want to [stand for] all women,” she said. “Every single woman.”

Adriana Lima retired from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018.

caption Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lima began modeling as a teen and joined Victoria’s Secret early on in her career when she walked during the 1999 fashion show. She officially signed a contract with the brand in 2000, making her a Victoria’s Secret Angel for the next 18 years.

She appeared to get emotional as she walked for the last time on the 2018 runway, and later took to Instagram to thank those who supported her throughout her career.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air December 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.