caption Kelsey Merritt made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut on Sunday. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kelsey Merritt became the first Filipino woman to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which aired on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Filipino-American model previously announced she’d been cast with two heartfelt Instagram posts.

Merritt called the casting decision an “honor” and “dream come true.”

The model graduated with a degree in communications in 2017 and is currently signed with several major agencies.

Kelsey Merritt made history as the first Filipino woman to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when it aired on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Filipino-American model debuted on the lingerie brand’s runway wearing metallic silver shorts, a matching cropped T-shirt, and a sporty pale blue bra by Pink.

caption Merritt walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Merritt previously said getting cast in the show was ‘a dream come true’

One of 18 newcomers to join the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year, Merritt announced she’d been cast with two heartfelt Instagram posts in early September.

“We did it Philippines!” she wrote in the caption of one of the posts. “What an honor it is to be the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018!”

The model, who called the casting decision a “dream come true,” continued, addressing her agents and followers: “I couldn’t have done this without you guys. Thank you for your never-ending support. I love y’all.”

Merritt also shared a video of the emotional reaction she had when she found out she’d be walking in the show. “The best feeling in the world,” she captioned the clip.

On Instagram, hundreds of fans congratulated Merritt in the comments sections under her two posts. Many also wrote about what it meant to them to see a Filipino-American woman cast in the show.

“As a mom to a Filipina 4.5 years old, this makes me so happy that you’re paving the way for her!” one person commented. “To see other powerful women that ‘look like her’ is so priceless to her and to me.”

“Thank you for inspiring me as a Filipina-American as well,” another wrote. “Anything is possible.”

The 22-year-old model is currently based in New York City

Merritt graduated from Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, Philippines, in May 2017 with a degree in communications.

She moved to New York City in October last year and is currently signed with several major agencies including Supreme Management, Women Management Milan, Wilhelmina, and Nomad Mgmt

On Instagram, the model often shares body-positive messages embracing her stretch marks; photos of herself with her boyfriend, American swimmer and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Conor Dwyer; and posts of her travels around the world.

You can find all of INSIDER’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show coverage here.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.