33 wild looks models have worn on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway

caption Model Maggie Lane rocked a giant bow on the 2016 runway. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret models don’t always get the chance to wear lavish outfits and Fantasy Bras.

Models like Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Adriana Lima have all rocked some pretty wild looks.

Past runway styles have included light-up Angel wings, balloon trains, and even popcorn-inspired lingerie.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is known for its cast of world-famous Angels and sparkly runway looks. But since the show started in 1995, not every model has been dressed in luxurious lingerie.

Instead, some models have graced the stage wearing everything from football-inspired capes to bustiers that resemble popcorn. Of the multiple Angels who have worn these bold looks, Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, and Heidi Klum all made the list.

Until the 2018 fashion show airs on December 2, here’s a look back at some of the wildest looks ever worn the Victoria’s Secret runway.

2002 saw some of the most straps ever worn during a Victoria’s Secret show, when model Ujjwala Raut walked the runway in this ensemble.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show first began in 1995, but it wasn’t until 2002 that the brand began to experiment with looks this bold.

Victoria’s Secret experimented with plastic lingerie when Dewi Driegen wore this ensemble in 2003.

caption The model also appears to have been wearing heeled flip-flops. source Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Rather than wearing a traditional bra, this model appears to have worn a white strap with a plastic overlay.

There were also a lot of mismatched prints on the 2003 runway.

caption During past runway shows, Victoria’s Secret models often walked wearing fur sleeves. source Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Model Frankie Rayder wore a mix of multiple styles, including a shiny pink bra, detachable fur sleeves, and an unhooked bustier.

After a year-long hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned in 2005 with light-up lingerie.

caption Klum walked as her then-husband Seal performed. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

The two-piece set, matched with a giant pair of Angel wings, brightened the stage and created one of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s most memorable moments.

In the 2005 fashion show, Selita Ebanks walked the runway in an ensemble that resembled a satin tie.

caption The rest of her look, including her shoes and makeup, was understated. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

This barely-there look was a complete contrast to Klum’s light-up lingerie.

Models walking in the 2005 show also wore candy-inspired lingerie.

caption There have been somewhat similar looks on the runway since. source Peter Krame/Getty Images

Model Morgane Dubled’s outfit included netted sleeves, tall striped socks, and heart-decorated heels.

Model Élise Crombez wore half a blazer on the runway in 2006.

caption Crombez used a stick as a prop while strutting down the runway. source Mark Mainz

This unique twist on the off-the-shoulder trend paired a single denim sleeve with a pinstripe vest.

That same year, Heather Marks showed off a food-inspired getup during the fashion show.

caption Marks wore this outfit during the show’s Pink segment. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Not only did popcorn appear to be spilling out of her bustier, but Marks also carried a diamond-encrusted soda bottle.

During the “Come Fly With Me” portion of the 2006 show, model Andi Muise wore a top that resembled curtains.

caption This portion of the show celebrated travel. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

She also carried a tea cup down the runway.

In 2007, Selita Ebanks walked the Victoria’s Secret runway in lingerie with gloves resembling hands sewn on top.

caption Ebanks appears to be wearing a serpent-inspired necklace. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret designers turned this look into an optical illusion.

Miranda Kerr represented New York City during the 2007 show.

caption Most Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows have taken place in New York City. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Kerr’s ensemble included a taxi-inspired sweater, Statue of Liberty crown, and a license plate on her garter band.

The 2008 show’s “Pink Planet” segment showcased baggy shorts alongside form-fitting lingerie.

caption Her shorts read “Love,” a word that is commonly printed on clothes from Pink. source Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The look of billowing shorts and socks worn by model Abbey Lee Kershaw have not been replicated on the runway since.

Some outfits caused models to struggle while posing in 2008.

caption Izabel Goulart was an Angel from 2005 through 2016. source Alexander Tamargo / Stringer / Getty Images

Though glamorous from the front, this golden accessory completely blocked Izabel Goulart’s face from the side. But because the show is pre-taped, Victoria’s Secret was able to edit the mishap on TV.

The 2009 fashion show also included a “Pink Planet” segment, during which model Lyndsey Scott wore a balloon train.

caption Victoria’s Secret often has models walk wearing socks with their heels. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Scott wore a corset-style top made from balloons over lingerie from Victoria’s Secret’s sister store, Pink.

During that same segment, Elyse Taylor wore a confusing pair of shorts.

caption Her fingerless gloves were a departure from the long sleeves Victoria’s Secret models often wear. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Though they initially appear to have been held up by suspenders, Taylor’s shorts actually only had a single strap.

Adriana Lima modeled an athletic look in 2010.

caption Lima ditched fancy heels for sneaker-like shoes. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Not only was her lingerie inspired by a football, but Lima also wore a matching cape that resembled a football field. Read more: Adriana Lima just walked in her last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Here’s a look back at her most memorable runway looks.

Wearing 10 flags attached to her waist, Liu Wen also walked the 2010 runway.

caption Some flags featured more than one pennant. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This was one of multiple wild outfits worn during the show’s “Game On” portion.

Karlie Kloss’ disco-ball dress in 2011 was one of her boldest looks from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

caption You won’t find sparkly underwear, like the pair Kloss modeled, in Victoria’s Secret stores. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While her dress was arguably the most eye catching aspect of her look, Kloss’ wings, which resembled a neon sign, also stood out.

There was no rain on the 2011 runway, but Izabel Goulart was prepared for a storm.

caption The rest of her outfit was standard to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Goulart had two umbrellas strapped to her back, and carried a third one down the runway.

Victoria’s Secret incorporated clown-inspired getups in its 2012 show.

caption Model Barbara Fialho wore the outfit during the show’s “Antigravity Pop Circus” segment. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Barbara Fialho made a pointed hat and frilled collar look glamorous on the runway.

During the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Jessica Hart carried a bike handle, without the rest of the bike, down the runway.

caption Hoodies and loungewear are consistently worn on the Victoria’s Secret runway. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Her heels resembled sneakers, creating an athletic aesthetic.

Jasmine Tookes wore a colorful ensemble in 2013.

caption She also wore a cross-body bag that read “Say My Name.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tookes was one of many models who carried balloons down the 2013 runway, unlike past Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows during which models wore them.

That same year, Jac Jagaciak helped bring social media to the runway with her “OMG” accessory.

caption This segment was a lot more colorful than others. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “Pink Network” segment was full of emoji props and social-media inspired accessories.

Lily Aldridge’s runway outfit in 2014 resembled a giant makeup applicator.

caption Aldridge posed with her mini powder puff at the end of the runway,. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Aldridge wore prop powder puffs of varying sizes on her back, while also carrying a real powder puff down the runway.

Megan Puleri was dressed as a Victoria’s Secret astronaut in 2015.

caption The Pink ensemble was paired with shiny lace-up boots. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This was the only Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that Puleri walked in.

2015 saw the return of more light-up ensembles to the Victoria’s Secret stage.

caption Model Martha Hunt’s bustier appears to be intricately beaded. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Martha Hunt rocked a neon pair of Angel wings.

Models like Zuri Tibby wore giant hair bows in 2016.

caption The rest of her outfit was pretty understated. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The bow appeared to be attached to her hat, and reached all the way down to her shoes.

Maggie Laine wore an even bigger bow during the same show.

caption She was one of multiple models to wear tall socks during the show. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Probably too big to wear as a headpiece, Laine walked wearing her giant bow in place of wings.

Those who didn’t wear bows during the 2016 show carried Pink mascot dogs instead.

caption Models wore white, pink, and black for the “Pink Nation” segment. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Model Dilone looked like she was walking dogs down the runway, using one hand to carry a dog-shaped purse and the other to hold a mini Pink mascot.

Lily Aldridge walked the runway in another unconventional look in 2017.

caption Her lingerie appeared to have been printed with photos of graffiti. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Aldridge wore knee-high denim boots before Jennifer Lopez made headlines for wearing a similar style in 2018.

Also in 2017, Karlie Kloss wore some of the most plaid that has ever hit the Victoria’s Secret runway.

caption Capes are frequently worn on the Victoria’s Secret runway. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

She wore a pair of knee-high laced denim boots with the ensemble.

In 2018, Gigi Hadid was one of two models to wear a parachute on the runway.

caption Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Because the show has not aired yet, it will be interesting to see how Hadid carried this accessory down the runway.

During the same show, Georgia Fowler wore an extremely small puffer coat above her lingerie.

caption Georgia Fowler walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

