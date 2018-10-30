Meet the 18 models who will be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time this year

caption Kelsey Merrit will make history as the first Filipino woman to walk the show. source Splash News

This year, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to New York City after two years abroad.

Although the date and venue of the upcoming show have yet to be revealed, it typically airs in November or early December, ahead of the holiday season.

So far, 43 models have publicly confirmed that they will be walking in this year’s show, including veterans of the runway like Sui He and Barbara Fialho.

Below, meet the 18 models who will be walking in the show for the first time.

At 18 years old, Alannah Walton is one of the youngest models to get cast in this year’s show.

In an Instagram post, the Australian model said getting cast in the Victoria’s Secret runway event has been her “proudest and greatest achievement yet.”

The Sydney native was discovered at the age of 15 when IMG Models found her on Instagram. Since then, Walton has appeared in Vogue Australia, Vogue Japan, and Grazia, and modeled for Victoria’s Secret Pink.

British model Cheyenne Maya Carty has modeled for Chanel, bareMinerals, and Sephora.

According to a 2014 interview with models.com, Carty was discovered in 2013 while “casually rollerskating” in London’s Victoria Park. Her first job was for the launch of Rihanna’s River Island fall 2013 collection.

The 22-year-old model is currently based in New York City and represented by Elite London, as well as New York Models, according to her Instagram account. Carty regularly appears in magazines like Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Teen Vogue.

Duckie Thot is the face of numerous Fenty Beauty campaigns.

At the age of 17, Thot finished in third place on the eighth season of Australia’s Next Top Model in 2013. She later made her runway debut at the Yeezy spring/summer 2017 show.

Now 23, the Melbourne native was recently named L’Oréal Paris’ newest ambassador in late September. She is currently based in Brooklyn, New York, and represented by New York Model Management, in addition to several other agencies.

Iesha Hodges was discovered at the age of 18 after winning a modeling competition.

In January 2014, the Brooklyn native won Ford Models and V Magazine’s Model Search contest.

The 23-year-old is currently signed with One Management and has modeled for everyone from Christian Cowan to Dior.

In an Instagram post, Hodges said she hopes to be a role model “for all types of women and all shades of beauty” on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

Isilda Moreira has walked runways for some of fashion’s biggest names including Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Born and raised in Portugal, Moreira was discovered at the age of 14 during a vacation to London.

Now 19, the model is currently represented by Elite Model Management in New York and Central Models in Lisbon, Portugal, among several other agencies. She made her Paris Fashion Week debut early last year, walking in Loewe and Moncler’s fall/winter 2017 shows.

Florida native Josie Canseco is a runway regular for formal evening wear designer, Sherri Hill.

The daughter of former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco, Josie is currently signed with Next Management. According to her profile on the agency’s website, the model, 21, is an “avid advocate for the humane treatment of animals” and volunteers at Bideawee, a New York City-based pet welfare organization.

Kelsey Merrit will make history as the first Filipino woman to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

In an Instagram post, Merritt, 22, called the opportunity an “honor” and “dream come true.”

The model graduated from Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, Philippines, in May 2017 with a degree in communications.

She moved to New York City in October last year and is currently signed with several major agencies including Supreme Management, Women Management Milan, Wilhelmina, and Nomad Mgmt.

Lorena Rae has appeared in campaigns for Versace and Hugo Boss.

Hailing from Germany, the 24-year-old is represented by Promod Model Agency and has 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Maia Cotton is an NYC-based model from New Zealand.

The 19-year-old is represented by The Lions, Titanium Management, 62 Management, and Chic Management. Cotton has modeled for Victoria’s Secret Pink and Melbourne-based clothing brand, Forever New.

At 20, Mayowa Nicholas has already starred in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, and Calvin Klein, among others.

Nicholas was cast in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time in 2017 but could not make it to last year’s event in Shanghai, China, after she was reportedly denied a visa to travel to the country.

On Instagram, the Nigerian model said she looks forward to sharing the runway with “all the powerful and beautiful women” in this year’s upcoming show.

According to models.com, Nicholas is currently represented by several major agencies including The Society Management; Elite Model Management in Paris, Milan, London, Amsterdam, Spain, and Copenhagen; and Beth Model Management.

Mélie Tiacoh has appeared in Vogue Japan, Vogue Italia, Cosmopolitan, and more.

Born in Paris, Tiacoh was raised in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and is currently signed with Next Management.

In an Instagram post, the model said she’s honored to represent the Ivory Coast and diversity on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Netherlands native Myrthe Bolt is a runway regular at fashion weeks around the world.

Since she signed with Next Management in 2016, Bolt, 19, has appeared in shows for Miu Miu, Topshop, and Versace, to name a few.

Sabah Koj is another regular at fashion week shows.

Born in South Sudan, Koj moved to Australia when she was 7 and is currently based in Melbourne.

In 2016, the model made history as the first African model to open a fashion show in Australia at the Georgia Alice runway during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. Koj is currently represented by several major agencies including Vivien’s Model Management, Established Models, and Marilyn Agency in both New York and Paris.

British model Sadie Newman has appeared in campaigns for Victoria’s Secret and Balenciaga.

Newman, 24, is signed with Women/360 Model Management and Innovative Artists.

“I am so excited, happy, proud, [and] emotional to announce that I am going to be in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” the model wrote in an Instagram post. She continued: “Ten years modeling and this has always been a dream of mine, and I did it.”

Sofie Grace Rovenstine is the reigning Miss Teen Tennessee USA.

The 19-year-old modeled throughout high school and was signed with IMG worldwide, according to her profile on the Miss Teen USA website. Rovenstein has since worked with designers like Zac Posen, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, and more. She’s currently represented by JAG Models and AMAX.

Willow Hand opened Prada’s Fall/Winter 2015 show at the age of 16.

On Instagram, the Florida native said getting cast in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been her dream since she was a young girl.

The 19-year-old is signed with The Lions, Oui Management, The Hive Management, Monster Management, and New Version.

Winnie Harlow was named “Breakthrough Model of the Year” at Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards in September.

Speaking to Vogue, the 24-year-old Canadian model said she wants to promote body positivity on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

“Representation is so important, and I want to [stand for] all women,” Harlow told Vogue. “Every single woman.”

Harlow is represented by Women Management, First Access Entertainment, and The Squad Management.

At 17, Yasmin Wijnaldum kicked off her modeling career with a Prada campaign.

Wijnaldum, now 20, has walked runways for Chanel, Dsquared2, Givenchy, and more. She’s currently signed with The Society Management and Elite Worldwide.

