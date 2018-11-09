All the looks from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
After two years abroad, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to New York City on Thursday.
The high-profile event, which was filmed on November 8, will air December 2 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
As usual, some of the world’s most famous models – as well as 18 newcomers to the show – graced the lingerie brand’s runway, showing off elaborate ensembles, designs by Mary Katrantzou, and a $1 million diamond-covered Fantasy Bra.
Below, take a closer look at all the head-turning outfits and impressive wings featured in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Adriana Lima stepped out in a moon-inspired ensemble.
It was a different take on the more traditional shaped angel wings.
Sui He walked in a sparkling structured ensemble.
The ensemble featured spiky, sun-shaped embellishments.
Cindy Bruna also showcased a star-themed design.
The celestial outfit featured some sparkling thigh-high boots.
Kendall Jenner walked out in a burst of stars.
Her ensemble also featured a sheer sleeve overlay.
Barbara Fialho was also surrounded by star designs.
Some thigh-high boots and sheer sleeves completed the look.
Sara Sampaio added a burst of color with her wings.
The blue design featured pointed edges and a swirled pattern.
Romee Strijd wore a dazzling Swarovski design.
The star-shaped wings featured over 55,000 crystals.
Lais Riberio had a cape on her celestial design.
Her wings featured tons of silver star-shaped designs.
Martha Hunt modeled an avant-garde yet sporty ensemble.
It featured a structured design with the word “Victoria’s” written in red.
Bella Hadid stepped out in a black and white outfit.
She added a short jacket to her lingerie.
Cheyenne Maya Carty wore a long T-shirt on the runway.
It was a similar look to the popular “no pants” trend.
Subah Koj walked in a open jacket for a dramatic cape effect.
The look was paired with some white lingerie.
Stella Maxwell also stepped out in an open jacket.
It added a caped effect to her ensemble.
Leomie Anderson modeled a floral two-piece design.
The ensemble featured a skirt over some matching leggings.
Liu Wen showcased another floral ensemble.
Her two-piece look was paired with some black heels.
Adriana Lima then wore a dramatic feathered set of wings.
The wings were paired with some matching heels for an extra touch.
Alexina Graham walked in one of the most extravagant wings of the night.
Her look paired floral patterns with a colorful striped design.
Sui He wore a pair of floral thigh-high boots during the Sean Mendes performance.
She also wore a robe with a ruffled tulle design.
Aiden Curtiss showcased some belted wide-leg floral pants.
She also wore an equally colorful matching top with an off-the-shoulder design.
Gigi Hadid also wore a combination of florals and geometric designs.
She carried her wings with two long tassels at her sides.
Sofie Grace Rovenstine modeled a ruffled tulle cape.
The cape overlay was paired with some floral lingerie.
Jasmine Tookes walked in a structural floral set of wings.
The wings perfectly matched her long-sleeved top.
Josephine Skriver stepped out in a giant pair of emerald wings.
Her wings were paired with a lingerie and boots.
Alexina Graham walked with a plaid cape attached to her lingerie.
Her outfit also featured some matching long sleeves.
Taylor Hill showcased some swirling bold red wings.
They were paired with a mixed plaid ensemble.
Shanina Shaik walked with a bow around her neck.
The bow was paired with lingerie and heels featuring a black and white floral pattern.
Candice Swanepoel walked in a pair of swirling light-pink wings.
She also wore a crop top featuring the word “Angel.”
Jasmine Tookes wore an intricate floral set of wings.
The swirling design featured many blooming flower embellishments.
Behati Prinsloo’s black wings added some dramatic flair.
Her ensemble was made up of red and black plaid.
Behati Prinsloo then walked out in a monochrome ensemble.
It was a subtle yet chic look.
Kelly Gale walked out in an “Angel” bodysuit.
The design was paired with black and white heels.
Georgia Fowler modeled an eccentric take on the puffer jacket trend.
The sleeve overlay added a unique pop to the lingerie.
Yasmin Wijnaldum modeled a plaid skirt with her red and green outfit.
She also donned a pair of matching boots.
Cindy Bruno’s plaid ensemble featured some matching wings.
She also wore some pink and purple argyle socks.
Lameka Fox’s plaid outfit featured a belted design.
She also wore some colorful argyle socks.