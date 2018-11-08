A photographer who has worked with Victoria’s Secret for 20 years told us the surprising recent change in the models’ show routines

caption Candice Swanepoel, Russell James, Romee Strijd, Lais Ribeiro, and Jasmine Tookes attend the ‘ANGELS’ by Russell James book launch and exhibit hosted by Cindy Crawford and Candice Swanepoel at Stephan Weiss Studio on September 6, 2018 in New York City. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Photographer Russell James has worked with the Victoria’s Secret brand for 20 years.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, filming in New York City on November 8 and set to air on December 2, is a big date in his diary.

He told INSIDER the biggest change he’s seen over the years is the models starting to “look after themselves.”

“They’re eating great, training great. They’re models of health and fitness.”

He added that they’re also socially conscious when it comes to the products in their beauty regimens.

A photographer who has worked with the Victoria’s Secret brand for 20 years has revealed the truth about the models’ behind-the-scenes routines – and they sound more healthy than you might think.

INSIDER caught up with world-famous photographer Russell James ahead of the release of his new 448-page book “Angels,” which will include nude portraits of some of the world’s most iconic women including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Over the years, James, known for shooting ad campaigns for designers like Ralph Lauren and Burberry, has formed close relationships with the Victoria’s Secret “Angels” – models who have special contracts with the company.

Throughout the year, his career sees him shoot everything “from lingerie to sport” – but the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, set to air on December 2 this year, is still a big date in his diary.

caption The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“We’re already working on it now,” he told INSIDER late last month, calling the show “the largest show production in the world.”

The show takes place today, November 8, in New York City, though it won’t air until December 2.

And James says audiences are in for a treat.

“When you think of the model and music talent, it’s truly astonishing,” he said.

With so many models walking the runway (there are currently 57 slated to take part), James said his “greatest problem” is that he “can’t clone himself.”

“I want to be front of the stage, backstage, on the side,” he said.

With so much going on, it’s lucky that the show is actually taped twice, according to James.

“We spend about two days backstage,” he said. “The girls go into rehearsal two days before.”

He also told INSIDER that he spends most of his time backstage.

“I don’t have much interest in shooting the show,” he went on. “All 50 plus girls are backstage… It’s an A-list assembly line of hair and makeup, 50 people who have to be ready to go at all times. It’s incredible.”

He added that he often likes to focus his attention on the new models.

“Inside they’re probably terrified,” he said. “They’re going to be walking in their underwear. I look for those people and try to calm them down… I usually find I get some really cool, candid, personal shots of those people.”

‘They’re models of health and fitness’

caption Alessandra Ambrosio. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

With all of this experience behind the scenes at the show, James has seen the routines of the models evolve over the years.

“One of the most amazing things I’ve seen happen, is that [before there were] a lot of people who didn’t eat that well, but now it’s exactly the opposite,” he said. “People are looking after themselves. They’re eating great, training great. They’re models of health and fitness.”

He added that he believes “we’ve finally got a really socially conscious generation emerging and they’re a part of that,” even when it comes to their beauty regimens.

“Even the products they’re using, they’re considering the impact on the world,” he said. “[You can] see that new personality evolving of that generation.”

It’s these “extroardinary personalities” that make the models successful, according to James.

“That’s why they really stand out,” he said. “That’s why there’s a global appeal of these particular women… There’s a misconception you’re discovered overnight and you take off. You have to win the genetic lottery – that’s a given – but other things have to happen.

“By vast majority, these women are absolute warriors,” he went on. “They’ve been physically training for up to a month before the show. It’s game time, like the SuperBowl – at that point you can’t train any more.”