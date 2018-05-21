Victoria’s Secret has a bold new look that’s straight out of its rival’s playbook

caption The Kardashian and Jenner sisters modeling Calvin Klein underwear in January. source Facebook/Calvin Klein

Victoria’s Secret‘s newest “signature” collection has a strong air of Calvin Klein’s style.

The new collection features a Calvin Klein-esque stretchy logo band under the bust of the bras and along the top line of the panties.

PVH Corp-owned Calvin Klein has had a comeback recently and is benefiting from a resurgence in ’90s styles.

There is a strong feeling of déjà vu in Victoria’s Secret’s latest underwear collection.

America’s best-known push-up bra retailer has taken on a more casual spin with its new signature styles, which are timed for summer and seem to take a page right out of one of its biggest competitors’ playbooks.

Its new “logo” collection, which consists of comfy, wireless t-shirt bras and cotton panties, features a stretchy logo band under the bust of the bras and along the top line of the panties. It’s very reminiscent of Calvin Klein’s own signature underwear collection.

caption Calvin Klein (left) and Victoria’s Secret (right). source Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein

Victoria’s Secret may well be looking to cash in on Calvin Klein’s success with its ’90s-inspired underwear styles.

Calvin Klein relaunched some of its archive collections across underwear and clothing, and it has benefited greatly from a recent resurgence in ’90s styles. Calvin Klein has increasingly become a trendy brand for millennials, helped by its partnerships with stores such as Urban Outfitters.

The effects of this are now being felt in its earnings. In the fourth quarter of 2017, same-store sales were up 4% internationally and in the US for Calvin Klein, according to parent company PVH Corp.

In recent years, it has doubled down on its efforts to appeal to the North American market with celebrity-filled ad campaigns, featuring well-known names such as the Kardashian and Jenner sisters.

The new collection marks a significant change in direction for Victoria’s Secret, which has been criticized for alienating customers with its racy, over-sexualized campaigns. The new images appear significantly more casual.