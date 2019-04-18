Meet Leomie Anderson, the Victoria’s Secret supermodel who just became the brand’s first black British Angel

caption Leomie Anderson, 26, was recently named the newest Victoria’s Secret Angel. source Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

In April, model Leomie Anderson was named the newest Victoria’s Secret Angel. As BuzzFeed has pointed out, Anderson is the first black British model to join the brand’s elite group of Angels.

The 26-year-old model previously walked in four fashion shows for the lingerie brand, and has modeled for designers like Marc Jacobs, Fenty Beauty, and Moschino. She got her start at the age of 14, after she was discovered by an agent while walking home from school.

Anderson is also an advocate for women’s rights, and has frequently spoken out against lack of diversity in the beauty industry.

Here’s a look back at her career, from her first runway show to becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Model Leomie Anderson, who is from South London, says she was scouted when she was 14.

caption Anderson attends an Azzaro store opening in May 2011. source Nick Harvey/Getty Images

Anderson says she was scouted by a modeling agent while walking home from school at the age of 14, according to Fashionista.

Three years after being discovered, Anderson walked her first major fashion show in 2010.

caption Anderson attends an Emporio Armani event in 2011. source Nick Harvey/Getty Images

At the age of 17, Anderson walked the runway for a Marc Jacobs show, according to Fashionista.

Her modeling career took off quickly.

caption Anderson walks down the runway for Moschino in February 2015. source Pietro D’Aprano/Stringer/Getty Images

Shortly after her debut show with Marc Jacobs, Anderson was seen on runways for brands like Tom Ford, Chloe, Yeezy, and Moschino.

While modeling for a number of designers, Anderson auditioned with Victoria’s Secret multiple times.

caption Anderson attends an event hosted by Chloe in 2013. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

According to Fashionista, the model was rejected during her first two auditions.

After her third audition with the brand, Anderson landed a spot in the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

caption The 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was Anderson’s first with the brand. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Speaking to Vogue, Anderson credited her role in the show with being her true self during her audition.

“It was my third casting for [Victoria’s Secret], and when I came in I said, ‘Third time’s a charm- I didn’t install this weave for nothing!’ That lightened the mood a bit,” Anderson told Vogue.

“I figured I’ll just show my personality, and if they like it, they like it; if they don’t, they don’t,” she continued. “It paid off in the end.”

Read more: What every Victoria’s Secret Angel wore in her first fashion show for the brand

She continued to model throughout 2016, and used social media to speak out about diversity while backstage.

caption Anderson poses backstage at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

While backstage at 2016 New York Fashion Week, Anderson shared a series of tweets about a makeup artist who the model said was not prepared to work with black models.

“Of course I get given to the make-up artist who had ONE brown foundation she was trying to mix with white on [the] sly because she’s not equipped,” Anderson wrote in one of several tweets.

She included a photo of the artist’s foundations in another tweet, writing: “Here are her foundations, yet she confidentially [sic] put her hand up to take me in her chair.”

In another tweet, she wrote: “We need more makeup artists and hair who are competent with all races backstage at shows.”

That same year, Anderson launched her own apparel line and writing platform, LAPP.

caption Anderson attends a basketball game in January 2017. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

According to the brand’s website, LAPP stands for “Leomie Anderson the Project the Purpose,” and was created “to embody the 21st century girl.”

Currently, LAPP sells a variety of activewear, including sports bras, leggings, and T-shirts. The website also shares personal essays written by women across the world. LAPP’s aim is to create fashion and written content that serves as “another platform to voice women’s issues.”

Anderson fulfilled her long-time dream to work with beauty brands in 2017.

caption Anderson attends an event for Fenty Beauty in 2017. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In a 2015 interview with Vogue, Anderson said she was disappointed to see makeup advertisements “always fronted by lighter-skinned models or white models,” even when brands “have makeup for darker skin.”

“I would love to show that you can be a dark-skinned model and represent a makeup brand that does all kinds of skin tones,” Anderson told Vogue. “It isn’t fair that when you go into a department store, even if it has your color, you look around and don’t see anyone who represents you.”

By 2017, Anderson had become a face for makeup brands like Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath.

Also in 2017, Anderson walked in her third Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

caption Anderson walked in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

She showcased her outgoing personality while modeling a rock-and-roll style look that included a plaid bra, spiked belt, and thigh-high boots.

In November 2018, Anderson walked in her fourth Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

caption Leomie Anderson walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Instagram, the model wrote that she felt “so blessed to be able to walk the show for a fourth time.”

She added: “Each time you walk, you get a bit more confident on the runway, and I knew I had to kill my look and serve those hands!”

In April 2019, Anderson became the newest Victoria’s Secret Angel.

caption The model was spotted walking about New York City in March 2019. source Gotham/Getty Images

In April, the model took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, and said she is “still in shock.” As BuzzFeed has pointed out, Anderson is the first black British model to join the ranks of Victoria’s Secret’s Angels.

“This is something I was even scared to dream about because I never thought it would come true,” Anderson wrote on Instagram. “But I am insanely excited to announce that I am Victoria’s Secret’s newest ANGEL!”

While being a Victoria’s Secret model is considered an honor in-and-of itself, being an Angel comes with a whole new set of responsibilities. For example, each Angel has a contract with Victoria’s Secret, much of which is kept secret.

However, it’s widely believed that Angels must prioritize Victoria’s Secret above other work opportunities, and can be paid higher salaries than models. It’s also believed that Angels must have some history with the brand before landing the role.

Representatives for Anderson did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.