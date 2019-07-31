The fate of Victoria’s Secret’s iconic fashion show is uncertain after model reportedly says it’s canceled

caption Shanina Shaik in the 2015 Victoria’s Secret fashion show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The fate of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show is uncertain after a model said this week that lingerie brand has cancelled the iconic event.

Shanina Shaik, who has walked in several previous Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, told The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday that the annual show is off.

Shaik said the show, which typically airs in the fall, could be resurrected in the future.

“I’m sure they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world,” she told the Telegraph. A representative for Shaik did not respond to a request for comment.

L Brands CEO Les Wexner said in a memo to employees that the company didn’t think “network television is the right fit” for the show.

He said the company is rethinking “literally everything” about its business and is focusing on “developing exciting and dynamic content and a new kind of event – delivered to our customers on platforms that she’s glued to.”

Wexner didn’t say anything at the time about an outright cancellation of the event.

Victoria’s Secret’s annual fashion show, which features top models called “angels” wearing lingerie, has seen a severe decline in viewership over the last several years.

Last year, 3.3 million people tuned in to watch the show, down from 9.7 million viewers in 2013.