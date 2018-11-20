What 9 Victoria’s Secret models eat to prepare for the fashion show

caption A lot of hard work goes into prepping for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret has strict requirements for its models, so much so that the brand often comes under fire for its failure to cast models with a variety of body types.

The models who get cast in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show say they abide by strict diets and exercise routines ahead of stepping onto the runway. Some cut back on carbs and rely on juice cleanses, though it should be noted that methods like these are not always healthy.

Here’s what 9 Victoria’s Secret models eat to prepare for the big day.

Kendall Jenner keeps things pretty simple before a show.

caption Kendall Jenner walked the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jenner seems to allow herself some sugary treats before a big show.

“I know some people ask for super crazy things backstage, but that’s not my style – I’m pretty easy! I have low blood sugar, so I definitely need things to keep me going (aka lots of food!),” she wrote on her past website per Yahoo News.

“Here’s what will forever and always make my list: Twix, Justin’s Peanut Butter, chips and guac, and hummus and carrots. See, pretty simple – just feed me and I’m ready to go!” she penned.

Stella Maxwell sticks to protein and greens.

caption Stella Maxwell also walked the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Model Stella Maxwell said she takes everything in moderation.

She detailed her daily intake in an interview with Byrdie, saying, ” For breakfast, I like scrambled eggs, avocado, oatmeal – I really love oatmeal – or granola and yogurt. Lunch would be a piece of fish like salmon and then maybe some salad on the side – today we had chicken and salad. And then dinner, probably the same thing – a protein and a green.”

Maxwell went on to discuss the importance of knowing what works best for each individual body saying, “I don’t think it’s good to cut anything out 100% or go on some crazy diet. I’ve never really believed in that, and I think your body will respond well if you make it happy in a moderate way – kind of like portion control.”

Elsa Hosk likes green smoothies ahead of a fashion show.

caption Elsa Hosk wore the Fantasy Bra in 2018. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Angel Elsa Hosk, who modeled this year’s Fantasy Bra, shared her food diary with StyleCaster ahead of the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Her daily intake has an emphasis on eating meals that will hold her until the next, as she doesn’t allow for snacking.

Before a fashion show, she revealed that she opts for green smoothies.

Kelly Gale is all about the vegetables.

caption Kelly Gale also swears by dark chocolate. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Gale revealed her diet to Vogue Australia and it’s just as healthy as you’d imagine.

“I will have an all greens juice with extra lemon and ginger every single day after my morning workout. The juice includes: celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon, ginger, spirulina and chlorella.

“I also eat around about 20 grams of raw dark chocolate every day after breakfast to give me energy, raw dark chocolate has got a lot of good fats and other nutrients that are beneficial for the mind and body.”

When she stays in a hotel, however, the model opts for “poached eggs with avocado, together with an iced americano.”

Blanca Padilla eliminates any food that could cause bloating.

caption Blanca Padilla wore gold wings in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Stephen Pasterino is a trainer in NYC and trains Victoria’s Secret angels, Blanca Padilla and Nadine Leopold. Pasterino told PopSugar that he aims to reduce bloating in his clients before the show.

“When preparing for a show like Victoria’s Secret, eliminating any foods that can bloat or cause inflammation is key,” he said. “Leading up to the show, we cut out vegetables that are hard to digest such as kale, broccoli, and cauliflower. Also [eliminate] fruits such as bananas and any nut butters. We eliminate all salt, eggs, and packaged foods. We need to give our digestive system the greatest chance to function at its best and be sure to reduce any unnecessary water retention.”

Jasmine Tookes’ favorite carb is rice.

caption The model frequently posts pictures of her workout and diet. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Models Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes have started an Instagram specifically for diet and exercise posts.

In one Instagram post to their joint wellness account, Skriver and Tookes discuss the importance of carbs in their diets.

The two gush over their obsession with rice and talk about using carbs as fuel for their workouts.

The two also frequently post photos of delicious rice-based bowls that are packed with lean proteins and vegetables. They typically eat these bowls to refuel after a tough workout.

Josephine Skriver also loves rice and sweet potatoes.

caption Josephine Skriver rocked an all-black look at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In conversation with Byrdie, Josephine Skriver echoed this sentiment, saying: “I just eat a lot of protein and a lot of veggies, and I make sure I get my carbs because the way I work out, I need healthier carbs like brown rice or sweet potatoes because if I cut out carbs, I would have no energy to do what I do.”

Bella Hadid starts her day with lemon water.

The younger Hadid sister told Coveteur said she opts for healthy drinks when she’s in need of a “detox.”

“When I first wake up in the morning, I always have my lemon water. It just feel a little healthier than drinking regular water.

“I feel better when I have a lot of greens and drink juices. When I eat badly for a while, I need to do a Monday-Wednesday cleanse to be able to flush everything out and detox.”

Sara Sampaio will cut back on carbs before a show.

caption Sampaio wore an all white, textured outfit in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sampaio seems to indulge in carbs up until the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I love pizza, bread, and pasta, so I cut down on that and eat a lot of chicken, fish, fruit and veggies. Plus, I’ll work out four to five days a week,” the model told Us Weekly.

