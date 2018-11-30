The Victoria’s Secret models’ pre-show diet includes avocados and lots of nuts

caption Three to five days before the show, the models completely cut carbohydrates to eliminate any bloating. source Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

To prepare for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the models fill up on protein, healthy fats, and low-carb vegetables, according to nutritionist Dr. Charles Passler.

Three to five days before the show, the models completely cut carbohydrates to eliminate any bloating.

Go-to foods include avocados, pecans, eggs, and protein shakes.

It’s no secret that a ton of preparation goes into the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, especially if you’re a model who will be walking the runway. In addition to exercise, Victoria’s Secret models follow a strict eating regimen leading up the show. Dr. Charles Passler, one nutritionist who is known to work with models like Bella Hadid and Adriana Lima, gave INSIDER a look into what the models are fueling their bodies with pre-show.

Carbohydrates play a major role in getting the models show-ready

Carbohydrates may seem like a total diet no-no, but Passler told INSIDER, “they fuel the muscle so they can work out and feel strong.”

The models will eat the bulk of their carbs, which typically come in the form of vegetables or a protein shake, before and after they exercise. Passler said the models will opt for vegetables as their carb of choice, since they won’t cause the blood sugar to spike like other high-glycemic carbohydrates might.

caption Carbohydrates may seem like a total diet no-no, but when the models begin preparing for the show, carbs actually play an important role, Passler told INSIDER. “They fuel the muscle so they can workout and feel strong.” source Brooke Lark/Unsplash

White bread, for instance, has a high glycemic index and can make a person’s blood sugar rise quickly, in turn making their energy levels fluctuate, according to Harvard School of Public Health. Instead of bread, models will reach for green beans, zucchini, lettuces, and eggplants to keep energy levels steady, Passler said.

For the models, this maintained level of energy is important so they can complete workouts with as much intensity as possible and build the long and lean physiques you see on the runway.

Passler recommended intermittent fasting to keep the models looking lean

In addition to properly fueling their workouts, the models also partake in intermittent fasting, Passler said. According to the Cleveland Clinic, intermittent fasting involves limiting your caloric intake during short time periods. For example, for three days per week, a person may eat two meals that add up to just 500 calories, but then eat regularly and not count calories on non-fasting days. Another method involves eating the same way every day, but limiting your eating to a certain number of hours during the day, like from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read more: The most iconic look at every Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Passler said intermittent fasting is helpful because, “the more time spent not eating, the more the body goes into fat-burning mode,” which is ideal for Victoria’s Secret models’ goals.

Snacks are a no-no while big, balanced meals are preferred

Another way to keep blood sugar levels steady and maintain energy involves eating little to no snacks. “Every time you eat, it gives the opportunity for the body to have high blood sugar, so I’m a fan of two bigger meals during [show preparation],” Passler said.

Read more: Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge’s beauty routine includes a sheet mask for her baby bump

Rather than nosh on snacks, Passler has models eat breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that have balanced macronutrients, or the nutrients we need to consume in large amounts for optimum health, according to the Mayo Clinic. Passler said each meal should have an ample amount of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

caption Each meal should have an ample amount of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats, like avocados or nuts, Passler explained. source iStock/Getty Images

For breakfast, a Victoria’s Secret model might have eggs with avocado and a vegetable of choice, and for lunch, a green salad with avocado, pecans, olive oil, and protein like fish or chicken is a go-to, Passler said. For models who don’t eat meat, Passler says plant-based protein shakes and legumes are a great way to get the protein they need to build muscle and tone up for the show.

Dinner is something similar to lunch and involves all of the aforementioned macronutrients, and this probably goes without saying, but the models aren’t enjoying dessert during show prep.

Lots of sleep and hydration supplement the models’ nutritional plans

Food isn’t the only thing to keep in mind when developing an effective nutrition plan, though. Passler stresses sleep and water when working with the models. “Without adequate sleep, you’re not recovering from your day and can’t be as aggressive [in workouts] as you want the upcoming day,” he said. He recommended seven to eight hours of sleep per night around the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Lastly, the models are constantly downing water to stay hydrated and recover from their workouts. Passler said they drink around two quarts of water daily, plus an additional quart depending on the intensity of their workouts. He also suggested replenishing electrolytes, minerals in the body that preserve nutrients and keep the body functioning properly, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Passler says drugstores offer good over-the-counter electrolyte drinks, or you can opt for coconut water, although it does contain added sugar.

While the models’ eating plan is certainly regimented, Passler says this lifestyle choice can make a major difference. “They work really hard…and the models with longevity follow these routines for their whole lives versus doing a quick fix,” Passler told INSIDER.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

You can find all of INSIDER’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show coverage here.