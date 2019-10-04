Victoria’s Secret is teaming up with a brand that has a history of criticizing the lingerie world for not being inclusive enough

caption Victoria’s Secret has been criticized for its overly sexualized image. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret is launching a partnership with lingerie company Bluebella on Friday. The collection is now for sale on Victoria’s Secret’s website.

Munro Bergdorf, a transgender model who was the face of Bluebella’s 2019 Valentine’s Day campaign, has criticized Victoria’s Secret in the past.

In an interview with Vogue in 2018, Ed Razek, then-chief marketing officer of Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands, made controversial comments regarding transgender and plus-size models.

“It’s a big shame Victoria’s Secret decided not to be inclusive of trans women within their shows or campaigns,” Bergdorf told the Daily Mail in January, following Razek’s comments. “‘Lingerie should be something that all women can enjoy.”

Bluebella founder Emily Bendell has criticized the lingerie industry before, calling it “narrow, submissive and focused on dressing up for someone else,” in an interview in May.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Victoria’s Secret is launching a collection in partnership with lingerie company Bluebella on Friday, according to a post on Victoria’s Secret’s website.

The move comes a few months after Bluebella model Munro Bergdorf slammed Victoria’s Secret for “discrimination” after being picked as the face of Bluebella’s 2019 Valentine’s Day campaign.

In an interview with Vogue last November, Ed Razek, then-chief marketing officer of Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands, made controversial comments regarding transgender and plus-size models, saying he didn’t think the annual fashion shows should feature “transsexuals” because “the show is a fantasy.”

Read more: Top-ranking Victoria’s Secret exec is stepping down less than a year after he sparked backlash with comments about transgender and plus-size models

Razek apologized for the comments two days later and announced in August that he would be stepping down from his position.

caption A general view of the atmosphere at Tigerlily Taylor’s all girls Bluebella lingerie party at Laylow on June 28, 2018 in London, England. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

“It’s a big shame Victoria’s Secret decided not to be inclusive of trans women within their shows or campaigns,” Bergdorf, who was selected for the Bluebella campaign a few months after Razek’s comments were publicized, told the Daily Mail in January. “‘Lingerie should be something that all women can enjoy.”

Read more: How Victoria’s Secret head Les Wexner went from small-town Ohio shopkeeper to facing scrutiny for his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Emily Bendell founded Bluebella in 2005 with a goal to empower women through lingerie.

“I always felt that the imagery in the lingerie industry as it was didn’t speak to me,” Bendell told Into The Fold in May. “It was often narrow, submissive and focused on dressing up for someone else.”

Bluebella is noted for its inclusive campaigns that feature women with diverse stories and looks, including model and fire eater Sophie Lee, who was burned on her face, as well as a Joanne Dion, a model with albinism.

Victoria’s Secret has been criticized for its hyper-sexualized image. In the past year, the brand has faced dropping sales, store closures, and the departure of its lingerie CEO. L Brands CEO and founder Les Wexner recently came under scrutiny for his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested and charged with sex trafficking in July. Epstein later died by suicide in jail.

Victoria’s Secret and Bluebella did not respond to a request for comment.