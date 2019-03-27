A company that’s taking on Victoria’s Secret with $35 bras is homing in on its biggest weakness

caption Lively will offer sizes 38DDD to 44DDD in two of its styles of bra. source Facebook/Lively

Up-and-coming underwear brand Lively is rolling out new and extended bra sizes on Thursday.

The brand will now offer from 38DDD to 44DDD in two of its core styles: the t-shirt bra and bralette.

Lively joins ThirdLove and Target, which have also recently rolled out larger sizes in underwear.

The US lingerie wars are intensifying.

On Thursday, up-and-coming underwear brand Lively became the latest retailer to launch extended sizes in two of its core bra styles: the t-shirt bra and bralette.

It will now offer a 38DDD to 44DDD in these two styles, and it is promising to stand by its commitment to offer all styles at the same price, despite these larger sizes costing 40% more to make, a spokesperson said. Lively currently has 150 styles of bras that are all priced at $35.

Legacy underwear brands such as Victoria’s Secret have been strongly criticized in the past for not offering larger sizes – Victoria’s Secret offers bras in sizes 30AA to 40DDD – and for charging more for the larger sizes that it does offer.

Lively joins other stores that have been doubling down on size inclusivity.

In February, online lingerie brand ThirdLove announced that it would be rolling out eight new sizes ranging from a 30C1/2 up to a 40H. This brings its total collection to 78 bra sizes, with bands ranging from 30″ to 48″ and cups going from AA to I.

Cofounder and CEO Heidi Zak also said that neither the style of the bra nor the cost will change as the size increases.

Target announced in February that it is launching three new private-label brands – Auden, Stars Above, and Colsie – that offer low-cost and size-inclusive underwear and sleepwear. Auden sells 200 bras in more than 40 styles ranging from a 32AA to 46G. All bras cost under $22.