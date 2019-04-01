Victoria’s Secret is closing dozens of stores — see if yours is on the list

caption Victoria’s Secret is closing stores. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Victoria’s Secret is closing 53 stores this year.

The lingerie brand is closing stores across Florida, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Victoria’s Secret plans to close 53 stores in North America this year.

The lingerie brand cited a “decline in performance” as the reason for the closures, where were announced in February. The company’s same-store sales dropped 3% during the holiday quarter.

While Victoria’s Secret has declined to provide a full list of the closing stores, the company has confirmed some planned closures to local media outlets, and it has already started shutting down some locations.

We compiled a list of all the closures that have been confirmed so far:

1050 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC

source Wang He / Stringer / Getty Images

Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expy., Jacksonville, Florida

source Rebecca N. / Yelp

College Square Mall, 1 College Square Mall, Cedar Falls, Iowa

caption A Victoria’s Secret store in New York. source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Great Northern Mall, 4155 NY-31, Clay, New York

31-35 Steinway St, Astoria, New York

Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Tri-County Mall,11700 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio

Tower City Center, 230 W. Huron Rd, Cleveland, Ohio

Midway Mall, 3433 Midway Mall, Elyria, Ohio

Chapel Hill Mall, 2000 Brittain Rd., Akron, Ohio

West Town Mall, 7600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee

source Paisley T. / Yelp

Reston Town Center, 11929 Market, Suite 50, Reston, Virginia

Stony Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stony Point Pkwy, Richmond, Virginia

source Keegan Z. / Yelp

Virginia Center Commons, 10101 Brook Rd, Glen Allen, Virginia

Did we miss a store? Email hpeterson@businessinsider.com.