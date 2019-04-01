Victoria’s Secret is closing dozens of stores — see if yours is on the list

- Victoria’s Secret is closing 53 stores this year.
- The lingerie brand is closing stores across Florida, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Victoria’s Secret plans to close 53 stores in North America this year.
The lingerie brand cited a “decline in performance” as the reason for the closures, where were announced in February. The company’s same-store sales dropped 3% during the holiday quarter.
While Victoria’s Secret has declined to provide a full list of the closing stores, the company has confirmed some planned closures to local media outlets, and it has already started shutting down some locations.
We compiled a list of all the closures that have been confirmed so far:
1050 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC
Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expy., Jacksonville, Florida
College Square Mall, 1 College Square Mall, Cedar Falls, Iowa
Great Northern Mall, 4155 NY-31, Clay, New York
31-35 Steinway St, Astoria, New York
Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Tri-County Mall,11700 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio
Tower City Center, 230 W. Huron Rd, Cleveland, Ohio
Midway Mall, 3433 Midway Mall, Elyria, Ohio
Chapel Hill Mall, 2000 Brittain Rd., Akron, Ohio
West Town Mall, 7600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee
Reston Town Center, 11929 Market, Suite 50, Reston, Virginia
Stony Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stony Point Pkwy, Richmond, Virginia
Virginia Center Commons, 10101 Brook Rd, Glen Allen, Virginia
