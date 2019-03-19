Victoria’s Secret brought its swimwear back from the dead, but some shoppers are slamming its prices and saying it doesn’t have enough sizes

caption Victoria’s Secret’s swimwear collection. source Facebook/Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret relaunched swimwear on Tuesday after a three-year hiatus.

Loyal customers had been eagerly awaiting its return, but it seems to be falling flat on social media.

Several customers have taken to social media to complain about the costs and sizing of the new collection.

“Super disappointed in Victoria’s Secret new Swim line. I only found a few that are cute, but Amazon has had cuter before,” one customer wrote on Twitter.

Several customers have taken to Victoria’s Secret’s Facebook page to complain about the cost and sizing of the new collection.

The Victoria’s Secret collection ranges between $32 for a strappy bikini top to $78 for a one-piece. It is also selling a mix of other brands, including more pricey swimwear labels such as Seafolly and Banana Moon, whose one-pieces cost well over $100.

The second complaint, which has been repeated by many shoppers online, is that the swimwear collection does not include larger sizes.

While the sizes listed online range from 32A to 38DD, the larger sizes are only available in the other, non-Victoria’s Secret brands, and there is a very limited selection. The Victoria’s Secret collection itself is available in XS to XL.

“I was excited about Victoria’s Secret bringing back swim but they’re not selling it by cup size anymore. And my bra size doesn’t correlate with their generic XS, S, M, L sizes,” one angry commenter wrote on Twitter.

“Not impressed. Please bring back the old VS swim! Top sizes that actually directly correspond to bra sizes and cute prints!! These look like knockoffs at an expensive price,” another customer wrote on its Facebook page.

Analysts were hoping that the comeback of swim would have a positive impact on the brand, which is currently facing pressure. Sales have sagged in recent years, and new brands have entered the market and chipped away at market share. Last month, Victoria’s Secret announced it would be closing dozens of stores.

Swimwear was once a $500 million part of Victoria’s Secret’s business and accounted for 6.5% of its sales, but L Brands CEO Les Wexner abandoned it to focus on other parts of the business.

In November, L Brands CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer said that the decision to bring it back was based on customer feedback.

“Fundamentally it is about what the customer is telling us,” he said.

But loyal customers say that not all their demands were heard.

“It seems that you do not care about the feedback you get from your customers. We are all asking for VS swim suit style that you used to have. You could at least keep several best selling old models that had proper sizing,” one customer wrote on its Facebook page.

Victoria’s Secret flopped big time with the new swim collection #sorrynotsorry — Claire (@clairedennnis) March 19, 2019

I heard Victoria’s Secret was bringing back their swim line and I was pumped! But… never mind. They’re not really all that cute. 🙁 — ℳickαelα (@Mickaela_Reann) March 19, 2019

There’s swim suits for $100+ at Victoria’s Secret and I just wanna know why — rachel (@rayraymcgraw) March 19, 2019

VS launched a new swim collection with solid & striped level prices. Nice job, but you’re not fooling anyone lmao. Would rather wear Target swimwear than spend that much money at a Victoria’s Secret — Monica (@621Monica) March 19, 2019

Im so happy Victoria’s Secret brought swim back but let’s just say they didn’t need to jack the prices up — alyssa (@alyssa_lynnn) March 19, 2019