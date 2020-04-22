Victoria’s Secret buyer Sycamore Partners wants to back away from the deal, crushing hopes of a turnaround for the lingerie brand

caption Victoria’s Secret has been struggling for several years. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sycamore Partners, the private equity firm that agreed to take a majority stake in Victoria’s Secret’s earlier this year, is now looking to back out of the deal, according to a court filing.

In a complaint filed in court on Wednesday, Sycamore Partners said that Victoria’s Secret’s actions taken during the pandemic to close stores, cut back on new inventory, and not pay rent for the month of April were in violation of the agreement that the two parties had made in February.

L Brands issued a statement on Wednesday in response to the lawsuit, saying that a termination of the agreement is “invalid.”

“That these actions were taken as a result of or in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is no defense to L Brands’ clear breaches of the Transaction Agreement. Specifically, L Brands agreed that a condition to Plaintiff’s obligation to close the Transaction is that L Brands “shall have performed in all material respects all of its other obligations [under the Transaction Agreement] required to be performed by it on or prior to the Closing Date,” it said in the court filing.

Sycamore Partners referred to parts of the agreement made between the two parties in the lawsuit. In on example it said that Victoria’s Secret’s parent company L Brands had agreed that it would not “change any cash management policies, practices, principles or methodologies used with respect to the Business.”

“L Brands will vigorously defend the lawsuit and pursue all legal remedies to enforce its contractual rights, including the right of specific performance. L Brands intends to continue working towards closing the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Agreement,” it said.

Sycamore Partners agreed to acquire a 55% stake in the Victoria’s Secret brand in February in a deal that valued the company at $1.1 billion. L Brands, Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, agreed to retain a 45% stake in the company.

Analysts were expecting the struggling lingerie brand to execute a major turnaround under new leadership. Its longtime CEO, Les Wexner, also stepped down from the company at that time.

But since then, Victoria’s Secret’s brick and mortar business has come to a grinding halt as it was forced to close stores during the lockdown. The lingerie brand also closed its online site for just over a week in March.