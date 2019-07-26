Victoria’s Secret billionaire Leslie Wexner gave near-total control of his finances to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a stunning new account of their controversial friendship

caption Les Wexner speaks onstage at the 2016 Fragrance Foundation Awards presented by Hearst Magazines – Show on June 7, 2016 in New York City. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation

Victoria’s Secret billionaire Leslie Wexner handed Jeffrey Epstein power of attorney in 1991, giving him sweeping control over his financial affairs, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Friends and associates of Wexner were mystified by the trust Wexner placed in Epstein, according to the report. Other say they were shunned by Wexner as he grew closer to Epstein.

According to a police report acquired by the Times, Epstein posed as a Victoria’s Secret talent scout and in 1997 tried to “manhandle” a California model in a Santa Monica hotel room.

During the period Epstein acquired two luxury properties and a private jet previously owned by Wexner or his companies.

Epstein was arrested in July on federal charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner mysteriously handed almost total control of his financial affairs to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, the New York Times reported.

In 1991 Wexner gave Epstein power of attorney, according to a three-page legal document acquired by the Times.

This would have made him able to hire people, sign checks, buy and sell properties, and borrow money on Wexner’s behalf.

Friends and colleagues were mystified by Wexner handing such sweeping control of his affairs to Epstein, who at the time was working as his personal financial adviser, the Times said.

The newspaper detailed how Epstein took a central role in Wexner’s financial, philanthropic and personal affairs. It reported that:

Over the next 16 years, Wexner took control or possession of valuable assets previously owned by Wexner or his companies. These included a New York mansion, a luxury Ohio property, and a private jet. According to the Times, there are no publicly filed documents showing the purchases.

Epstein acquired a leadership role in two of Wexner’s foundations, and was named as a trustee in entities with millions of dollars in shares, including one for Wexner’s children, according to public filings.

He was given control over designing Wexner’s personal yacht, Limitless.

Epstein allegedly posed as a Victoria’s Secret talent scout. California model Alicia Arden told the Times that in 1997 Epstein assaulted her after luring her back to a Santa Monica hotel room.

Maria Farmer, in an affidavit filed in April 2019, has accused Epstein of sexually assaulting her in Wexner’s Ohio mansion in 1996.

Two former executives for Victoria’s Secret told the Times they were concerned by Epstein’s apparent attempts to insinuate himself into model auditioning processes, and informed Wexner, who said he would take care of it. It wasn’t until a decade later that he cut ties with Epstein.

On July 6 this year, Epstein was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

caption A 2017 photo of Jeffrey Epstein from the New York state sex offender registry. source New York state sex offender registry

He previously served a 13-month sentence after pleading guilty in 2009 to state prostitution charges as part of a controversial plea deal that saw him avoid being charged with sex trafficking.

Representatives of Wexner and L Brands, Victoria’s Secret’s parent company which is owned by Wexner, declined to provide details of the work Epstein performed for Wexner.

“While Mr. Epstein served as Mr. Wexner’s personal money manager for a period that ended nearly 12 years ago, we do not believe he was ever employed by nor served as an authorized representative of the company,” Tammy Roberts Myers, a company spokeswoman, told the Times.

She told the publication that at the request of the company’s board, L Brands had recently hired a team of lawyers to review the relationship between Epstein and Wexner.

L Brands did not immediately respond to a request from Business Insider for further comment.

Epstein’s attorney, Martin Weinberg, did not respond to requests for comment from the Times or Business Insider.

Wexner declined to comment to the Times on its report.

In a letter earlier in July to employees, he wrote of Epstein he was “NEVER aware of the illegal activity charged in the indictment.”

“I would never have guessed that a person I employed more than a decade ago could have caused such pain to so many people,” he wrote.