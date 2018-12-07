The unauthorized immigrant who makes Trump’s bed at Bedminster and said she is ‘tired of the abuse’ has no idea whether she’ll be deported

caption Victorina Morales and Sandra Diaz speak with ABC News about their employment as unauthorized immigrants at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort. source YouTube/ABC News

Victorina Morales, who publicly came forward and told The New York Times she is an unauthorized immigrant working at one of President Donald Trump’s properties, said she’s unsure what will happen to her in the wake of the controversy.

Morales did not report for work on Friday, and ignored a call from her supervisor.

She told The Times she was frustrated with Trump’s constant invectives against illegal immigration – despite the fact that he has hired them.

“We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money,” she said.

“We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money,” Morales said. “We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation.”

She also told The Times she knows she could be deported after publicly coming forward, though her lawyer has said her asylum case is pending.

“The truth is I’m sad, I feel bad,” Morales told The Times. “Many people are pointing their finger at me. But I don’t regret what I did.”

But she has also received a groundswell of support, with readers lauding her bravery in speaking out despite having so much to lose.

Victorina Morales is risking everything to speak out — her job, her home, her residence in this country. Her courage and refusal to stay silent in the face of racist indignities is so bold, so brave, and awe-inspiring.https://t.co/7XNDxTqoTq — Women's March (@womensmarch) December 7, 2018

I sincerely hope that Victorina Morales’s courage is not wasted, since the man to whom she is standing up could have her fired, deported, or worse and likely not suffer a single meaningful political consequence from his party or base. Nor will he face any real legal jeopardy. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) December 7, 2018

Victorina Morales you are what bravery looks like. Gracias. “Ms. Morales expects she will have to leave her job as soon as her name and work status are made public. She understands she could be deported.” https://t.co/zlCFm6sd2a — Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) December 7, 2018

“This is a five-foot Guatemalan woman who stood up to the most powerful man in the world,” Frank Sharry, executive director of the immigration advocacy group America’s Voice, told The Times. “She exposed the hypocrisy of a president who rails against undocumented workers and then has what appears to be a criminal operation to do that at Bedminster.”

Morales wasn’t the only one to speak out. Another woman who said she previously worked illegally at Trump’s property also came forward to describe her experience working for Trump, though she is now a legal US resident.

Both women are being represented by a lawyer, Anibal Romero, who said in a statement that her clients were subjected to abuse, racial epithets, and threatened with deportation during their employment at the Bedminster golf club, and called for federal and state authorities to investigate.

“This toxic environment was designed to intimidate these women, leaving them fearful for their safety and the safety of their families,” Romero said. “These women have shown tremendous bravery in bringing forth their allegations against such a powerful family.”