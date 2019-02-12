This is the perfect aroma diffuser for someone who’s never used essential oils before — it’s only $20

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Francesca Rea

The VicTsing Mini Essential Oil Diffuser has a simple look and an even simpler user experience, all for only $20.

Unlike many diffusers out there, the VicTsing is incredibly quiet with no dripping or gurgling sounds, so your aromatherapy experience won’t be interrupted.

On top of that, it has an automatic shut-off feature that powers down your diffuser when the water runs out.

My coworkers constantly preach about the benefits that essential oil diffusers reap, but I’ve always been skeptical since there is no medical evidence that aromatherapy cures physical ailments. Still, I’ve been experiencing a lot of congestion in the mornings so I thought I’d give one a try.

Naturally, I went straight to Amazon to get the job done. As I gazed at the pages upon pages of products I began to feel overwhelmed (which is not a benefit of essential oils) by the different shapes, sizes, and settings each diffuser offered. Finally, I found what I was looking for.

The VicTsing Mini Essential Oil Diffuser has a smooth and homey look with a wood-like finish in the shape of a teardrop. There is also an eight-color night light that illuminates from a sleek ring around the widest part of the diffuser and at the top where the mist is dispensed. The one negative I’d note about this product is that an essential oil starter kit was not included with the purchase – thankfully Amazon paired the product with a great six-set essential oils pack by Lagunamoon for only $12.

When it arrived in the mail I wasn’t sure if it would live up to its 4.5-star Amazon rating, but I was quickly proved wrong. After removing it from the box, I noticed how lightweight the product was, which is perfect for moving it around from room to room, and that it was small enough so it didn’t stick out like a sore thumb on my nightstand.

Like the simple look, the functionality of the VicTsing diffuser is straightforward as well. There is one sole button that operates several key features. With just one press, the color-changing light and mist turn on, and a second press locks in just one soothing color. To enter sleep mode, hold the button for two to three seconds and the night light will turn off but the mist will continue.

Powered via an AC adapter, the diffuser holds 130 milliliters, which translates to three to five hours of pure bliss. All you have to do is twist the top off, fill the base with water up to the clearly denoted line, then place two to four drops of your essential oil in – I chose to use peppermint oil since I’ve read it clears your sinuses. The best part is that this diffuser automatically shuts off when the water runs out, so I wasn’t nervous to use it while I slept.

I’ve only been using the VicTsing for a little over a week now and I’ve truly noticed a difference in my breathing ability each morning. Not only am I less congested, but my nose and throat feel less dry as the cold months set in. On top of that, the diffuser is incredibly quiet, a whisper at best, so it didn’t inhibit me from falling asleep at night.

This product was well worth the purchase and for someone like myself who has never used a diffuser or essential oils before – the ease of use was exactly what I was looking for. If you’re interested in aromatherapy and want to purchase an inexpensive, basic diffuser, I recommend trying out the VicTsing Mini Essential Oil Diffuser.