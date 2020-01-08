16-year-old YouTuber JoJo Siwa shared a tour of her new mansion that includes a candy bar, ‘7-Eleven’ station, and its own merch store

- source
- 16-year-old YouTuber JoJo Siwa is a megastar with 10.5 million subscribers.
- She gave her fans a tour of her new mansion in California at the end of December.
- She said they had been living in the house for just three days and a lot of stuff was still being delivered, but they could show a sneak peek inside.
- The tour starts through the front door, which revealed a massive open plan hall with marble floors and white walls.
- In a second video, Siwa shows off her bedroom, which has a massive rainbow headboard, a wall of bows, and sheets with her face on.
- Scroll down to see what Siwa’s house had inside.
The tour starts in the front hall, with a grand piano and several of Siwa’s eccentric, bedazzled outfits from her tours and music videos.
Then Siwa shows the ‘fun room’ with a candy bar complete with Nerds, Airheads, Haribo, Skittles, Peanut M&Ms, and much more.
The room has some thimble chairs, which were a birthday gift to Siwa from Nickelodeon and feature in her music video for ‘Hold The Drama.’
There’s also an area called the ‘7-Eleven,’ which has a popcorn maker, pizza rotator, nacho chips and cheese, and a Slushie maker.
And, of course, two full shelves of JoJo’s Juice.
Siwa says her mom’s office is not complete yet so she couldn’t film in there, but did show off the special light in the guest bathroom and her ‘magic’ hide-and-seek cupboard.
One guest bedroom currently just has costumes in it because Siwa doesn’t know what to do with them yet.
Then she shows the ‘merch room,’ packed full of pink JoJo Siwa lunch boxes, unicorns, and colorful bows. Siwa found her pink guitar inside which she’d been searching for, for the past three days.
Next, there’s the pantry, which is surprisingly bare at the moment with just a few tins of soup, cereal bars, and snacks.
Siwa’s kitchen is open plan with a breakfast bar, massive fridge, and cappuccino maker.
The kitchen also has Siwa’s favorite drawer full of plates that she painted. And on the counter, there are cakes and cookies ready to be eaten.
Viewers then got a brief look at Siwa’s home security system, but she had it turned off for the video.
As is every teenager’s dream, Siwa has a custom made pool table.
Nearby is a crane game stocked full of JoJo Siwa merch and full-sized candy dispensers and a gumball machine.
This leads to a massive dining room, with a chandelier and more mannequins wearing Siwa’s outfits in each corner.
Next is the living room with a huge white couch with sequinned and fluffy cushions.
Outside there’s a basketball court which can also be turned into a volleyball court. Next to it are some lime, orange, and lemon trees.
And there’s a swimming pool which almost perfectly matches Siwa’s outfit. Siwa says she wants to jump in because she doesn’t know how deep it is yet.
In the other outdoor area, there are pink and turquoise seats, a Foosball table, and ping pong.
Siwa says she loves that her house has a yard because so many Californian properties don’t have any outdoor space.
She finishes the first tour in the hall giving viewers a preview of what the upstairs will look like with her mom’s room and bathroom, the laundry room, her brother’s room, her bedroom, and fun room.
In a second video uploaded on Jan 6, Siwa showed her fans what her bedroom looks like.
Firstly, she showed a wall of tour photos with pictures from behind the scenes from shows and days off.
Then she revealed her closet full of bright onesies and T-shirts and sparkly shoes. She says this is where she keeps her regular clothes, but she has another ‘rock star’ room where she keeps her outfits for performing.
There’s also her vanity mirror dressing table, which is home to her 10 million subscriber button from YouTube.
Siwa then shows off her wall of her signature bows and various awards she’s won.
And her bed has a massive rainbow headboard while her duvet cover has a massive picture of her face on it.
Her bedside table is where she keeps another YouTube plaque, a bible, a 16th birthday book, a canvas, and a drawer full of more bows.
She finishes the video with a sneak peek of the upstairs fun room, with guitars on the walls, a table with human legs, and a jukebox, and runs around the room with a pink baseball bat.
