Aaron Rodgers blasted the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale just a week after appearing as an extra in the epic series

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the series finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” “The Iron Throne.”

Aaron Rodgers blasted the “Game of Thrones” finale while speaking with reporters.

Rodgers took issue with Bran Stark rising to become ruler of the Six Kingdoms, arguing that Dany should have wound up on the throne.

Rodgers also criticized Tyrion and Bran for their actions in the final stretch of the season.

Aaron Rodgers was not at all pleased with the final episode of “Game of Thrones.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was a known fan of the show heading into the final season and even appeared in the penultimate episode of the show as an extra during the destruction of King’s Landing – though there was much confusion over where he appeared in the episode.

But Rodgers was furious with the show’s finale, a sentiment shared by many fans. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers ranted against the final episode of the series, pointing out a few major plot points with which he disagreed.

After clarifying that he was neither the man who caught fire nor the archer that many speculated him to be during the fall of King’s Landing, Rodgers was asked if he enjoyed the finale.

“No,” Rodgers said with disdain. “I love the show, and it was a great 10 years, but no.”

You can watch Rodgers rant in full here, or read more about it below.

.@AaronRodgers12 clarifies his acting role in #GameOfThrones and then goes off on an epic rant about how the series ended. "You come down to the ending and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran?!" pic.twitter.com/F9OhCWbrZh — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) May 21, 2019

Rodgers especially took issue with how Bran Stark, or “Bran the Broken,” wound up as the ruler of the Six Kingdoms.

“You come down to the end, and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran? Who by the way, said three episodes ago that he wasn’t Bran Stark anymore?” Rodgers asked. “No. Jon had a better story. Dany had a better story. Arya had a better story. Sansa had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys had a better story. Bronn – lot better story. Jaime better story. Cersei … probably better stories. Any Baratheon, better story.”

Rodgers said that he believed Dany should have ended up on the throne, before again taking issue with Bran Stark’s handling of the final season. Specifically, due to the nature of his powers, it could be argued that he was responsible for the majority of the conflicts that took place during the final three episodes of the season.

“Bran the Three-Eyed Raven, who’s all about the health of the realm, let’s think about what he did,” Rodgers said. “He basically wanted the throne the whole time? Because he’s basically, the one who told the Starks, knowing that they would tell Tyron, knowing that Tyrion would talk to Varys, knowing they would scheme for Dany’s death, knowing that would piss her off, which led her to be the Mad Queen.”

“So he the entire time set this whole thing up?” Rodgers asked. “And he the whole time says ‘Oh no I don’t want to be king. But why did I travel all this way to be here?'”

“I love the show, but you know, the writers are also doing Star Wars,” Rodgers concluded. “So I think they might have been a little busy this season.”

