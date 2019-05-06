Adam Sandler begged Kevin Durant to join the Knicks while reprising his Opera Man character on ‘Saturday Night Live’

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-
Adam Sandler's famous Opera Man character returned to

caption
Adam Sandler’s famous Opera Man character returned to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend with a message for Kevin Durant.
source
Saturday Night Live

  • Adam Sandler reprised his role as Opera Man on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.
  • During the segment, Sandler begged Kevin Durant to join the Knicks, as he’s been widely speculated to be planning this summer.
  • Sandler also touched on the Kentucky Derby and the 2020 election while in character.
  • You can watch the segment below.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories

  • Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

Tom Brady explains why he doesn’t mind making $20 million less than the top-paid quarterback in the NFL

Conor McGregor wants to fight Conan O’Brien and Mark Wahlberg on the same night after O’Brien jokingly offered his shares of UFC as a prize

Lionel Messi unleashed a gorgeous free kick to nearly seal Barcelona’s spot in the Champions League final

Jimmy Kimmel had Tom Brady break Matt Damon’s window with a football in the latest move in their long-standing prank war