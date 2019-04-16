Alex Ovechkin delivered a brutal knockout to a 19-year-old in his first fight in a decade

caption Alex Ovechkin made quick work of Andrei Svechnikov, who made a rookie mistake he won’t soon forget. source James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Ovechkin delivered a scary knockout to 19-year-old rookie Andrei Svechnikov in the first period of Monday night’s game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes.

It was Ovechkin’s first fight since 2010, and just the fourth of his career. He outweighed Svechnikov by roughly 40 pounds.

After the game, Ovechkin said he hoped Svechnikov was okay, and that it had been the rookie who asked for the fight.

After the two had been sparring through the first two games of the series, things finally boiled over on Monday night, with Ovechkin, who outweighs Svechnikov by roughly 40 pounds, leaving as the decisive victor.

Just seconds after the pair dropped their gloves, the Capitals captain dropped Svechnikov. According to Isabelle Khurshudyan at the Washington Post, it was Ovechkin’s first fight since 2010, and just the fourth of his career.

Judging by how it ended, the rest of the league is lucky Ovechkin has held back for so long.

You can watch the fight unfold below.

You don’t want to throw hand with Alex Ovechkin pic.twitter.com/jP5rnLRZrm — Processing (@Processing_Pod) April 16, 2019

Svechnikov had to be helped off of the ice, and would not return to the game.

While it looks a bit rough on the surface for a seasoned veteran like Ovechkin to take out a rookie, Ovechkin said after the game that Svechnikov had called for the challenge.

“First of all, I hope he’s OK,” Ovechkin said after the game. “I’m not a big fighter and he’s same way. He asked me to fight and I said, let’s go.”

While Ovechkin won the fight, the Capitals would go on to lose the game by a score of 5-0, though Washington still holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 will take place on Thursday at Carolina.

