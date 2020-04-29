Washington Redskins QB Alex Smith shared graphic images of his horrific leg break, which required 17 surgeries and almost led to amputation

caption Smith had 17 surgeries to save his leg after the horrific injury. source Reuters/USA TODAY Sport

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has detailed his gruesome leg surgeries that saved him from amputation.

Smith suffered a multiple fractures to his right leg in November 2018 during a game against the Houston Texans, which required 17 surgeries to mend due to severe sepsis.

“This is where they took part of my quad, the vastus lateralis, and that’s what is down here,” Smith said in a clip of the upcoming ESPN documentary about his recovery. “Hopefully it will look closer to [my left leg] once it’s all healed up.”

WARNING: This post contains graphic images and details of Smith’s injury. If you do not want to see them, do not scroll down.

Smith’s recovery is the subject of the latest installment of ESPN’s E:60 show, which is set to debut on Friday.

caption Smith’s leg almost had to be amputated, such was the severity of the break. source Screenshot/ESPN

During a teaser released on Tuesday, the 35-year-old detailed some of his surgeries.

“The scars? Where to start?” Smith said. “This guy is where they took part of my quad, the vastus lateralis, and that’s what is down here.” Smith pointed to his shin. “This bulk is that muscle.”

“Most of these are skin grafts, and then I have the incision from where the rod went into my knee.” Pointing to a large scar on the side of his knee, Smith added: “This is where they were up searching for the infection.

“Hopefully it will look closer to [my left leg] once it’s all healed up.”

A horrific image of Smith’s leg just four days after his injury has also surfaced, which you can see here: (WARNING: The image is graphic and not for the squeamish.)

Smith, who joined the Redskins from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, says he is hoping to “get out there and play again” despite his horrific injuries, according to Sports Illustrated.

