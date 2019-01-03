People are making fun of conservatives for criticizing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dancing

caption Member elect Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) talks to fellow members of Congress during the first session of the 116th Congress on Thursday. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some conservatives circulated a video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing in college, apparently meaning to mock her.

It backfired.

Most of the people sharing the video don’t see any issue with her dancing.

Ocasio-Cortez is often the target of bizarre memes and rants from members of the right-wing media.

Some conservative critics of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are being mocked after they attempted to ridicule the newly elected congresswoman for dancing in college.

Two popular conservative conspiracy theorists on Twitter, Dan Jordan and AnonymousQ1776, circulated an old video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing on Twitter. The clip is part of a video produced by students at Boston University in 2010 – an homage to the song “Lisztomania” by Phoenix – featuring a dance from the 1985 comedy “The Breakfast Club.” Ocasio-Cortez graduated from Boston University in 2011.

The segments with Ocasio-Cortez dancing have been circulating through conservative websites since at least December 31, when a now-deleted YouTube video was posted to LiveLeak. It’s now made its way to Twitter.

Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is…

…High School video of “Sandy” Ocasio-Cortezpic.twitter.com/s723Vga9zF — AnonymousQ (@AnonymousQ1776) January 2, 2019

Though the video was meant to diminish Ocasio-Cortez, the vast majority of responses are actually mocking the conservative poster.

Now she's totally done for. Newly unearthed video reveals that when @AOC was in college, she was … adorable. https://t.co/EkqXTrQSAo — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) January 3, 2019

who is stupid enough to think this is damaging? https://t.co/jt8nLI0sjB — (((Ron Kampeas))) (@kampeas) January 3, 2019

well she's certainly lost the crucial "Mayor from that Footloose town" vote https://t.co/ttCY5wb9Je — maura quint (@behindyourback) January 3, 2019

Imagine being so out of touch with America that you think a video of someone having fun as a teenager would make Americans like that person *less*. https://t.co/WoyYhUsLjB — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) January 3, 2019

Imagine thinking this is bad in any way https://t.co/GwCtAjjbNt — very legal & very cool (@alex_cono) January 3, 2019

She was in college (peep the shirt, dumb-dumb),

And, this video is objectively awesome. https://t.co/xIfqJGm3Vv — Calabi Tao (@joecivilian) January 3, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has been a target of right-wing ire since she won her congressional primary last June, setting her on a path for her seat in the House of Representatives. As a self-described democratic socialist, she’s often the subject of bizarre memes and rants from members of conservative media.

