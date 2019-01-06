Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome ankle injury just minutes into Wild Card game

caption Allen Hurns went down in the first quarter of the Cowboys playoff game against the Seahawks. source FOX

Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday night’s Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Hurns’ awkwardly rolled his ankle after it got caught under the body of his tackler.

The injury leaves the Cowboys shorthanded at wide receiver moving forward in the postseason.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday night’s Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Holding an early 3-0 lead, the Cowboys were facing third-and-seven in their own territory. Quarterback Dak Prescott found Hurns on a quick throw, who spun away from his defender and secure a first down.

Unfortunately, Hurns would take an brutal fall after being brought down by Bradley McDougald and Akeem King, with his ankle getting caught, and awkwardly turned in the collision.

Warning: Graphic video

Not for the squeamish, but here's the Allen Hurns injury. It's gruesome. pic.twitter.com/2JARVLixza — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) January 6, 2019

Replays of the injury showed how gruesome Hurns’ ankle turn was.

Allen Hurns noooo pic.twitter.com/Y0KnMxlbVV — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) January 6, 2019

After the injury, players on both teams looked stunned and devastated. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett stood by Hurns and held his hand as he was helped into a stretcher to be taken off of the field.

Jason Garrett holding Allen Hurns’ hand ???? pic.twitter.com/hmHObSvgGC — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) January 6, 2019

Best thoughts are with Allen Hurns after his ankle injury ???? pic.twitter.com/qgTqMIIQPr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 6, 2019

As he was carted out of the stadium, the Dallas crowd offered Hurns a cheer of best wishes.

Allen Hurns gets a warm salute from the Dallas crowd as he's carted off. pic.twitter.com/IwrqQ6xFmC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 6, 2019

Hurns’ injury leaves the Cowboys a bit shorthanded moving forward, with fellow receiver Cole Beasley is already dealing with an ankle injury of his own.